IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It was No. 1 vs No. 2 in the finals of the state tournament, but the lower-seeded Trojans came out on top, winning 6-0, 6-3. Junior Jayden Shin and sophomore Samir Singh swept the first 6 games, but the team of Brady Adams and Nathan Barlow of Pleasant Valley won the first two games of the second set.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO