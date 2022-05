CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the back by a Chicago police officer last week in the South Austin neighborhood is suing the city, claiming her son had raised his hands to surrender when he was shot.The mother is also demanding that video of the incident be released to the public.The lawsuit, which identifies the boy only as "A.G.," said the shooting is proof that there is a "widespread pattern and practice of using excessive force, including deadly force, against African Americans" within the Chicago Police Department. The lawsuit called the seventh grader the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO