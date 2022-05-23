Gone fishing in Monongahela

Edward W. Rosensteel Jr., 77, of Monongahela, passed away on Friday May 20, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born in Monongahela on Dec. 17, 1944, he was the son of Edward Sr. and Emma Morton Rosensteel. Ed worked for many years until his retirement as a mixer at the Corning Glass Co. in Charleroi and part-time as a driver for Tri Community Ambulance in Monongahela. A member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela, he enjoyed bowling with his wife in various leagues. In 1968, he married Elizabeth Mary Frankovich, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rochelle (Jim) Noone of Monongahela; a son and daughter-in-law, Edward J. (Shelly) Rosensteel of Donora; and two grandchildren, Keli and Clayton Rosensteel. Ed was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel, who passed away June 13, 2019. Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767 was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be left online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Corporate leadership sometimes has a reputation for being cold and robotic. James Fox Jr. made sure he had the opposite impact through Fox’s Pizza Den. Fox, who founded his eponymous national pizza chain 51 years ago, knew the name of every franchise owner of the chain’s more than 200 restaurants, said former Seward franchisee Tom Wynkoop.
Eugene A.J. Vittone, 85, of Peters Township, passed away on Monday May 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Eagle on Dec. 29, 1936, the son of Adolph E. and Lila E. Schultz Vittone. Gene was a graduate of Monongahela High School, Class of 1958, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was also president of the Delta Sigma Phi Sigma fraternity. He began his career in 1965, working as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Sandoz Pharmaceuticals until his retirement as regional manager in 2001. Gene was a member of St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church in McMurray, belonging to its Ben’s Men’s Club. He was a also a member of the Muse Italian Club, the Finleyville Italian Gumbas and the Italian American Heritage Society of Washington County. He is survived by his three children, Lisa (William) Richard, Cara Vittone and Lawrence Vittone (Aubrey Onorato); as well as his loving daughter-in-law, Jane Anne Vittone. He is also survived by grandchildren, Verle (Kim) Haines, Joshua (Alyssa) Haines, Jesse Vittone, Torin Vittone, Michael Vittone, Hunter (Victaria) Vittone, Gabriel Vittone and Laura Vittone; and great-grandchildren Annabelle, Travis, Nathan and Andrew. He also leaves behind his faithful companions, Louise and Lucky. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann Cairns Vittone, who passed away Jan. 3, 2016; and his son, Eugene A. Vittone II, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2021. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317, with Father David Green as celebrant. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Neil Stewart started hunting 17 years ago. He’s no stranger to the sport. So on Sept. 16, 2021, he knew he had an opportunity of a lifetime. A 12-point buck roamed North Huntingdon. Stewart knew he couldn’t let the opportunity pass, so he hunted for the monster buck. Everyone...
Speers Park turned into a makeshift carnival Tuesday for Charleroi Area third-grade students. Teacher Holly Caruso said staff was trying to plan a cost-friendly, fun field trip for students but was running into a few roadblocks because many places are still not open for student tours. To read the rest...
Inside an Etna kitchen, Olive Beals makes 500 pierogies a week. If you’re picturing a little, old babushka lady, think again. The 28-year-old force behind Polska Laska is a former bartender who dances to techno music while she works. “My mom calls it Club Pierogi,” Beals says with a...
Dating back to 1905, this stately residence is set amid mature foliage offering privacy on 1.4 acres in Pittsburgh’s East End. Known as The Kelly House, it was designed by Pittsburgh architectural firm McClure & Spahr and constructed by Henry Shenk & Company. The front door opens to reveal a marble vestibule with leaded glass windows which leads to a grand entry hall boasting marble flooring, ornate moldings and pillars carved from quarter-sawn oak. Original plasterwork adorns many ceilings and pocket doors provide privacy to rooms on the main level, many of which are home to exquisite built-ins and cozy fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and high-end appliances. Upstairs, the master suite boasts a sitting room and an elegant marble bath while the third level has its own bedroom suite and laundry facilities. A sprawling finished lower level is home to a media room, gym and wine cellar.
The 36-hour rainfall that inundated the Alle-Kiski Valley and the Pittsburgh region the first weekend of May resulted in some creek overflows, downed trees and water in residential and business basements. But it’s a far cry from what would have happened if dams and reservoirs in the Allegheny River Basin...
While everyone's debating whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich, we're over here actually enjoying them. We found six local spots to grab a delicious dog, ranging from no-frills hidden gems to ones covered in an obscene amount of toppings. Let us know which hot dog joint we should try next!
Juwan J. Moore, 26, of Monessen, slept peacefully away at home and into the arms of our Lord and Savior on May 21, 2022, with his loving family surrounding him. How lucky we were given these years to have you, to raise such a loving and caring young man who touched so many lives, but whom God needed in heaven too soon. Juwan was born May 11, 1996, to the late Derrick Moore Sr., and Janene Law, with whom he lived. A graduate of Monessen High School, he was a hall monitor in school and a volunteer team manager for the Monessen football and basketball teams. He loved football and was an avid Chargers fan. Above all, Juwan loved life and the many family and friends who were a part of it. His smile was contagious, his personality was endearing and his love for his family and friends was enduring. He leaves to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, Janene “Clarence” Law; grandparents, William Minnie of Georgia, Gloria Minnie of Belle Vernon, and Gloria Moore of Monessen; two brothers, Jamont Minnie and Derrick Moore; six sisters, Chantel Crawley, Alisha Moore, Brittany Moore, Sydney Moore, Shakia Moore and Amaya Pastor; 13 nieces;11 nephews; six aunts; four uncles; and a host of cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022. Services will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1317 Grand Blvd., Monessen. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock, Pa. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4877, Trudy L. Taylor, funeral director.
Leonard Clayton Krotz, 73, of Elizabeth Township, died peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home. He was born in Wilkinsburg on Jan. 30, 1949 and is the son of the late William and Mary Jane Schuster Krotz. He graduated from Trafford High School in 1966 and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and with the Berlin Brigade in Germany. After the war, he was employed as an assistant annealer at U.S.S. Irvin Works and was later employed at GM Fisher Body and McKeesport Candy Company. He was a life member of White Oak American Legion, General Smedley D. Butler Post 701. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Baer Krotz; siblings, Mary Jane Hand (the late James Woleslagle) of Erie, Pa., Norman (Pam) Krotz of Taylor, Pa., and Coleen (Frank) DiCenzo of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Joyce (the late David) Waratuke of McKeesport; and special nieces and nephews. Leonard was also preceded in death by his beloved fur babies, Sassy and Sophie. Family and friends will gather Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177) from 2 until 7 p.m. when services will be held by Pastor William Meekins. Burial with military honors will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
With 71 pizza shops per every 100,000 people and pizzas that are “a vessel for cheese”, Rent.com recently named Pittsburgh as the second-best pizza city in the country. But we know there is much more to a slice here than cheese. Do you prefer a meat-centric pie like Pepperoni Palooza with three types of pepperoni layered with mozzarella AND provolone, a gourmet pizza from Caliente Pizza & Draft House? Or maybe you’d like a veggie pie with a twist like Red Onion Gorgonzola from Colangelo’s? These are just two of the slices ticket holders will taste at PizzaFest! A Slice of Delish sponsored by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh on June 12, 2022 at East End Brewing.
PITTSBURGH — Julian Vallozzi was waiting on a reason to keep and eventually reopen his Earth Inspired Salads restaurants, which he had expanded to three locations downtown before the pandemic hit. Last week, he decided to call its quits on what had been a popular breakfast and lunch restaurant.
Homeowners in Charleroi could rehabilitate their homes at virtually no cost — if they don’t plan to move any time soon. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
PITTSBURGH — PennDOT officials announced a $45 million project to improve safety and congestion along Interstate 376, between Monroeville and the Fort Pitt Bridge. See more about the Parkway East plans: Click the video player above to watch the report. "We know the Parkway East has always been a...
Dravosburg officials covered a lot of ground at a council meeting this week, discussing delinquency fees, issues with dilapidated buildings and property maintenance, funds for a community baseball field, the borough’s Memorial Day service and the fire department’s 100th anniversary. To read the rest of the story, please...
Gregory A. Toia, 28, of Belle Vernon, passed away of heart failure due to Duch-enne’s Muscular Dystrophy on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born Jan. 4, 1994, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Gregory Toia and Susan Hutsenpiller Vlasak. A lifelong resident of Belle Vernon, Gregory was a graduate of Belle Vernon Area High School, Class of 2012, and a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania, Class of 2018, with a bachelor’s degree in information technology, programming and security. He was a dedicated and avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan, enjoyed going to concerts and became friends with the drummer from the band Korn. He loved his dogs, Jackson and Bella, enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, going to Cedar Creek Park and Waterfront trails, and his neighborhood walks visiting his neighborhood best friend, Terry Brunazzi. Greg bravely fought Duchenne’s MD for many years and was a beautiful redhead who always had a smile on his face. He was heartbroken and truly missed his brother, Joshua Hutsenpiller (Dec. 2, 2021). They were like two peas in a pod. In addition to his parents, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Christopher Thomas Hutsenpiller; brother, Joshua C. Hutsenpiller; maternal grandparents, Bert and Rose Hutsenpiller; and paternal grandparents, Alexander and Maryann Toia. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by funeral services at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church officiating at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Interment will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
For the most part, Pennsylvania’s firefighter and emergency medical technician shortages have become more dire each year. Almost all (96.8%) of the commonwealth’s firefighters are volunteers, and their numbers have been dwindling for decades. But about an hour south of Pittsburgh in Fayette County, a training program is working to help fill the gap.
Joyce A. Smith, 65, of Charleroi, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born on March 10, 1957, she was the daughter of the late James and Katharine Kime. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish and was a nurse, retired from Mon Valley Hospital. She is survived by her sons, James Smith of Charleroi, Thomas (Rose) Smith of Blacksburg, Va., and Matthew Smith of Charleroi; grandson, Alexander Smith; sister, Jacqueline Kime of Speers; niece, Chynna Kime of Texas; and her cat, Luna. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, 819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. A blessing will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday at the conclusion of the visitation in the funeral home. Interment will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
