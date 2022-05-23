Gone fishing in Monongahela

Eugene A.J. Vittone, 85, of Peters Township, passed away on Monday May 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Eagle on Dec. 29, 1936, the son of Adolph E. and Lila E. Schultz Vittone. Gene was a graduate of Monongahela High School, Class of 1958, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was also president of the Delta Sigma Phi Sigma fraternity. He began his career in 1965, working as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Sandoz Pharmaceuticals until his retirement as regional manager in 2001. Gene was a member of St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church in McMurray, belonging to its Ben’s Men’s Club. He was a also a member of the Muse Italian Club, the Finleyville Italian Gumbas and the Italian American Heritage Society of Washington County. He is survived by his three children, Lisa (William) Richard, Cara Vittone and Lawrence Vittone (Aubrey Onorato); as well as his loving daughter-in-law, Jane Anne Vittone. He is also survived by grandchildren, Verle (Kim) Haines, Joshua (Alyssa) Haines, Jesse Vittone, Torin Vittone, Michael Vittone, Hunter (Victaria) Vittone, Gabriel Vittone and Laura Vittone; and great-grandchildren Annabelle, Travis, Nathan and Andrew. He also leaves behind his faithful companions, Louise and Lucky. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann Cairns Vittone, who passed away Jan. 3, 2016; and his son, Eugene A. Vittone II, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2021. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317, with Father David Green as celebrant. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

1 DAY AGO