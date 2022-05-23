White Oak to rent community center

Dravosburg officials covered a lot of ground at a council meeting this week, discussing delinquency fees, issues with dilapidated buildings and property maintenance, funds for a community baseball field, the borough’s Memorial Day service and the fire department’s 100th anniversary. To read the rest of the story, please...
Harmar supervisors are feeling optimistic about a medical equipment manufacturing facility coming to the township. Supervisors voted 4-0, with Supervisor Bob Exler absent, to green light the Madison Acquisitions plan to turn the former Meadows off-track betting site at 1 Anchor Drive into a manufacturing facility for Zoll Medical Corp.
Speers Park turned into a makeshift carnival Tuesday for Charleroi Area third-grade students. Teacher Holly Caruso said staff was trying to plan a cost-friendly, fun field trip for students but was running into a few roadblocks because many places are still not open for student tours.
Aspinwall residents are encouraged to open their doors, set up tables and meet community members at the annual town-wide yard sale. The two-day event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11 and 12. No permits or registration is required to participate. “It brings new people to Aspinwall...
The Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool will open for the June 4, the Allegheny County Parks Department announced. The South Park Wave Pool is undergoing concrete and other maintenance work and will have a delayed opening. Once a date for opening is set, it will be announced.
The National Negro Opera House in Homewood will be getting a major facelift. Officials on Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on Apple Street to mark the beginning of a multimillion dollar restoration project at the historic landmark. Jonnet Solomon, director of the Steel City Arts Initiative, said...
McKeesport Area School Board on Wednesday unanimously accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Mark P. Holtzman Jr. In another motion, the board unanimously approved naming Dr. Tia Wanzo as acting superintendent, effective July 1. Wanzo is the current assistant superintendent and will be paid a monthly stipend of $1,250 on...
Temperatures on Memorial Day are expected to rise to 85 degrees. Will your community pool be open? Some public pools have announced their opening dates, but many residents will have to wait until early June for that first dip. Allegheny County, which operates the Boyce Park Wave Pool in Monroeville,...
Homeowners in Charleroi could rehabilitate their homes at virtually no cost — if they don't plan to move any time soon.
After bringing their “over-the-top” menu of more than a 100 flavors of wings to a new restaurant at the SouthSide Works a little more than a year ago, Angel Magwood and Eddie Barnz are poised to open their next Back to the Foodture location in Uptown this summer.
DR. JEROME GLOSTER, CEO of Primary Care Health Services Inc. The organization is constructing a new medical center to replace the Alma Illery Medical Center in Homewood. Eden Hall Foundation leads with $2 million grant towards new center. Come the fall of 2024, Homewood will be “home” to a new,...
Kenneth Weakland, 60, of California, Pa., died Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1961, in Chester, Pa., son of the late Melvin and Elizabeth Bye Weakland Shreffler. He was a computer technician, but mostly he was a proud and loving PopPop. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Smith; and stepfather, Herbert Schreffler. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years, Shirley Zahand Weakland; three children, Kenneth Weakland Jr. of Townsend, Del., Jillian Merrero and husband Sev of Clayton, Del., and Abigail Weakland of California, Pa.; brothers, James Weakland and Robert Weakland of Huntingdon, Pa.; and a sister, Debbie Smith and brother, Alfred Weakland, both of Roxboro, N.C. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Kaila, Brianna, Anthony, Chase, Mason, Kaylee, Devyn, Maliya, Zyla, Zamari and Avaria. Friends will be received at the Roscoe American Legion at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, for a memorial service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa.
HUD announced a Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity [PAVE] Action Plan, “aimed squarely at dismantling racial bias in the home lending and appraisal process and promoting generational wealth creation through homeownership."
The post 'What changed in that time?' Two home appraisals, 3 days and $36,000 apart, spur a housing bias complaint appeared first on PublicSource.
Artfest organizers in Vandergrift are planning a bigger-than-ever festival this summer on the heels last year’s success. More than 1,000 folks visited a closed-off Grant Avenue last August, during the daylong festival celebrating all things arts. The annual Artfest is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 31....
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam Spring show was held in Brownsville over the weekend. Attendants were able to see antique construction and tractors, rope making, rock crushing and more. Various displays, live music, a blacksmith and food vendors contributed to the show. If you missed this one,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers who are focused on protecting Pennsylvania's children and families are in crisis as caseloads are piling up without enough employees to do the job. KDKA has learned there is an extreme shortage of caseworkers for Child Youth Services (CYF) across the commonwealth, leaving the employees that are left with higher expectations and more caseloads. CYF caseworkers work to protect children from abuse and neglect. "The staff doing this work really are that line of protection that may make the difference between whether a child's alive or dead come tomorrow morning," Brian Bornman said, executive director of Pennsylvania's Children Youth...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Bethel Park School District is mourning a beloved teacher.The district announced Tuesday that Bethel Park High School social studies teacher Jon Gentile has died. "Jon was an excellent teacher and coach and he was an incredibly well-respected and beloved member of the high school and middle school staff," the district said in a statement."We were heartbroken to learn of Jon's untimely passing and we are all still processing this devastating loss," Bethel Park Assistant Superintendent Zeb Jansante said in a statement. "Jon epitomized the spirit of Bethel Park in everything he did and he made an enormous difference in the lives of his current and past students and student-athletes."He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."No cause of death was announced.The district said administrators, counselors and social workers are available for all students and staff.
Quaker Valley High School held its prom on May 20. Students participated in the traditional grand march promenade at the high school before heading off to the Pittsburgh Marriott North in Cranberry for dinner and dancing. This year’s theme was “An Enchanted Garden.”
PITTSBURGH — Julian Vallozzi was waiting on a reason to keep and eventually reopen his Earth Inspired Salads restaurants, which he had expanded to three locations downtown before the pandemic hit. Last week, he decided to call its quits on what had been a popular breakfast and lunch restaurant.
