White Oak to rent community center

Kenneth Weakland, 60, of California, Pa., died Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1961, in Chester, Pa., son of the late Melvin and Elizabeth Bye Weakland Shreffler. He was a computer technician, but mostly he was a proud and loving PopPop. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Smith; and stepfather, Herbert Schreffler. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years, Shirley Zahand Weakland; three children, Kenneth Weakland Jr. of Townsend, Del., Jillian Merrero and husband Sev of Clayton, Del., and Abigail Weakland of California, Pa.; brothers, James Weakland and Robert Weakland of Huntingdon, Pa.; and a sister, Debbie Smith and brother, Alfred Weakland, both of Roxboro, N.C. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Kaila, Brianna, Anthony, Chase, Mason, Kaylee, Devyn, Maliya, Zyla, Zamari and Avaria. Friends will be received at the Roscoe American Legion at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, for a memorial service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa.

