Miamisburg, OH

UPDATE: Power restored to most after Miamisburg crash causes outage in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
MIAMISBURG — UPDATE @ 3:30 a.m.:

As of 3:30 a.m. 197 AES customers are still without power after the crash in Miamisburg Sunday night.

INITIAL REPORT:

Crews are on the scene of a crash in Miamisburg linked to a power outage in the area.

AES Ohio’s website reported that 1,942 customers are without power as of 11:50 p.m.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch tells us crews went to the crash on the 700 block of Red Deer Lane around 11:27 p.m.

Further details have not been given at this time.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

WHIO Dayton

Woman dies in Auglaize County motorcycle crash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A Wapakoneta woman was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 10:16 a.m. Saturday on Glynwood Road at Buckland River Road in Moulton Township. An initial investigation showed that a motorcyclist, later...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Over 2,000 without power in Montgomery County

Over 2,000 customers are without power in Montgomery County Monday evening. According to the AES outages map, 2040 customers are without power as of 9:15 p.m. Outages are being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 2040. Greene County: 51. Champaign County: 2. News Center 7 is working to learn...
WHIO Dayton

OVI Task Force conducting sobriety checkpoint in Dayton today

DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will be operating a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will operate from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., on Gettysburg Avenue, according to the Dayton Police Department. Dayton police, along with officers of the Combined Agency...
DAYTON, OH
