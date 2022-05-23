UPDATE: Power restored to most after Miamisburg crash causes outage in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — UPDATE @ 3:30 a.m.:

As of 3:30 a.m. 197 AES customers are still without power after the crash in Miamisburg Sunday night.

INITIAL REPORT:

Crews are on the scene of a crash in Miamisburg linked to a power outage in the area.

AES Ohio’s website reported that 1,942 customers are without power as of 11:50 p.m.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch tells us crews went to the crash on the 700 block of Red Deer Lane around 11:27 p.m.

>>5 injured in Kettering crash

Further details have not been given at this time.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group