Plumas County, CA

Letter to the Editor: One’s a politician; one’s a sheriff

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnowing both Sheriff Todd Johns and Dwight Cline, it makes it a difficult choice to decide which to support. I have known Sheriff Johns the longest and have been friends with him since childhood, yet this does not mean he should be our Sheriff. Mr. Cline and I have gotten along...

