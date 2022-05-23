Letter to the Editor: One’s a politician; one’s a sheriff

Plumas News has set June 1 as the last day to submit a Letter to the Editor regarding the June 7 Primary. We are posting this deadline notice to allow all those who would like to submit a letter time to do so. Letters submitted June 1 cannot contain new allegations or information that would not allow time for rebuttal. We thank all of our readers who have voiced their opinions during this election period.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO