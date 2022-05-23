Letter to the Editor: One’s a politician; one’s a sheriff

Congressman Doug La Malfa announced his final list of 15 community projects to be considered for federal priority spending — two of them benefit Plumas County. Last year, Congress created “Community Project Funding,” which allowed Members to submit funding requests for specific programs and projects based in their District. Project eligibility was also expanded this year to cover a wide variety of programs included but not limited to healthcare, public facilities, public safety measures, educational services, infrastructure, emergency operations, and small business projects. Congressional Member designated projects are not guaranteed to receive funding but are a publicly available priority list that allow projects to receive additional opportunities for federal funding.
Comments / 1