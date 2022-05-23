ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO CON 2022: Everything we know about the biggest LEGO event this year

By Christian Saclao
 3 days ago
LEGO announced last week that it is bringing back LEGO CON this year after its successful debut in 2021. The toy company is inviting everyone to join the fun and take part in LEGO CON 2022 on June 18th starting at 12 p.m. ET. How to join LEGO CON...

