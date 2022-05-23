ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque church major force behind wildfire donations

By Madison Conner
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nh6ME_0fn17wa300

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Church worked together to get a massive donation up to Mora as the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire continues to burn. “When the fire first started, we initially just started filling pickup trucks up with supplies,” said Pastor Jason Dickenson.

Since the fire began, Harvest Church and Pastor Dickenson knew they couldn’t sit by and watch. “Making a trip a week with water, and non-perishables,” said Dickenson.

Legislators call for compensation for those affected by Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire

What started as just a church thing has now spread across state lines. “It initially started with me reaching out to those that I knew,” said Dickenson.

Now, they’re working with their national sponsor, Convoy of Hope, who is sending a semi-truck full of supplies. Another semi-truck is coming out of California carrying 18 tons of horse feed and closer to home, a bread company in Santa Fe is donating loaves of bread to the cause.

“I just didn’t realize how much was coming in and this week alone, we’ll see over a $100,000 worth of donations,” said Dickenson.

Of course, it doesn’t end there. This week, another semi load is on its way from Austin, Texas full of cleaning supplies and hygiene kits.

Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire continues to push north near Angel Fire

“There’s a lot of people that are trying to help and do the right thing,” said Dickeson.

While this weekend was a huge milestone for them, Dickenson says they could always use more help. “It adds up quickly, if everyone just did a little bit it really adds up,” said Dickenson. For Dickenson, this was all about following the church motto: ‘We love our city.’

“It’s not in our city..but it’s in our state and so we could expand that statement pretty easy and say ‘we love our state,'” said Dickenson.

Dickenson says he knows recovery is far from over. He says that once the fire is out, he’d like to get a church team up there to help someone who lost their home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Innocent victims, Hero teachers, Hotter day, Bosque fire, Convention center

Thursday’s Top Stories Mountainair police officer resigns after controversial video comes out As Ukraine war grinds, world pushes for way to get grain out Jakwon Hill signs with New Mexico Highlands New program aims to stop gun violence at Albuquerque high school US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites EXPLAINER: What Turkey’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fire comes dangerously close to homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Firefighters in Albuquerque, New Mexico are working to contain a fire that erupted next to the Rio Grande. The fire forced evacuations of nearby homes and businesses Wednesday night. Those evacuation orders have since been lifted, but people in the area have been told to be ready to evacuate again.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Texas State
State
California State
City
Angel Fire, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
KRQE News 13

UNM installing radios to make it easier for law enforcement to communicate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is installing land mobile radios for law enforcement to better communicate in their buildings. The university says after a 2006 fire in Zimmerman Library, they realized law enforcement couldn’t communicate in portions of the building including the basement. The system would change that and prevent first responders […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Convention Center fresco painting faces delays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five years after renowned artist Federico Vigil started work on a massive fresco painting in the Albuquerque Convention Center, the project still isn’t done but now there’s a new feature to walk visitors through what they’re seeing. “We wanted to create something that would complement and extend the amazing installation that Federico put […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque, due to smoke from bosque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque – Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to smoke from the bosque fire. The alert is effective up until 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. Flames broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, behind […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Major Force#Church Team#An Albuquerque Church#Harvest Church#Convoy Of Hope
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque fire crews fully contain bosque fire near Montaño

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire officials say they’ve contained a bosque fire to roughly 30 acres after it broke out Wednesday night near Coors and Montaño. Thursday morning, city officials announced the burned area and surrounding bosque land will remain off limits to the public until further notice. That closure is likely to remain in effect […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KRQE News 13

Zozobra organizers search for new voice of Old Man Gloom

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The organizers of Zozobra are looking for the new voice of Old Man Gloom. Zozobra has only had five voices in its nearly 100-year history. Michael Ellis was the voice of Zozobra for 10 years but he is no longer in the role for medical reasons. They are now searching for the […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New program aims to stop gun violence at Albuquerque high school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As parents continue to struggle to send their kids to school after the mass shooting in Texas, the city of Albuquerque is working on a program to identify students with the highest risk for gun violence. Albuquerque has been the scene of school shootings recently and now a violence intervention program in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bigrapidsnews.com

Firefighters rescue 'Cinder' the elk calf from fire's ashes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued an abandoned newborn elk calf found amid the ashes of the nation's largest wildfire as calving season approaches its peak in New Mexico and fires rage across the American West. Missoula, Montana-based firefighter Nate Sink said Tuesday that he happened upon...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Jakwon Hill signs with New Mexico Highlands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista standout Jakwon Hill is staying in-state. The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year signed a letter of intent to attend New Mexico Highlands next season. Hill averaged over 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game this past season while leading the Hawks to the Class 5A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire crews work to contain bosque fire near Coors and Montano

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is continuing to work on moppping up hot spots after a large bosque fire broke out Wednesday night near Coors and Montaño. Flames broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, behind Bosque School. City officials say an Albuquerque Police Department Open Space officer on an air boat first spotted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Selina needs a home, Animal Humane New Mexico

Rehoming pets, providing care, and working with adopters. Animal Humane New Mexico has been around since 1965 and has provided forever homes for more than 4,000 dogs and cats each year. The efforts wouldn’t be possible without donations and they have a few events coming up. Feline Fiesta is happening...
PETS
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County Animal Shelter seeking donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county animal shelter says it has an overabundance of cats and dogs and needs help with pet supplies. Items most in need are towels, fleece blankets, washcloths, and flat sheets. You can make donations at the Animal Care and Resource Center on 2nd St. The shelter is also changing its hours, it […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy