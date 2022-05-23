Albuquerque church major force behind wildfire donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Church worked together to get a massive donation up to Mora as the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire continues to burn. “When the fire first started, we initially just started filling pickup trucks up with supplies,” said Pastor Jason Dickenson.

Since the fire began, Harvest Church and Pastor Dickenson knew they couldn’t sit by and watch. “Making a trip a week with water, and non-perishables,” said Dickenson.

What started as just a church thing has now spread across state lines. “It initially started with me reaching out to those that I knew,” said Dickenson.

Now, they’re working with their national sponsor, Convoy of Hope, who is sending a semi-truck full of supplies. Another semi-truck is coming out of California carrying 18 tons of horse feed and closer to home, a bread company in Santa Fe is donating loaves of bread to the cause.

“I just didn’t realize how much was coming in and this week alone, we’ll see over a $100,000 worth of donations,” said Dickenson.

Of course, it doesn’t end there. This week, another semi load is on its way from Austin, Texas full of cleaning supplies and hygiene kits.

“There’s a lot of people that are trying to help and do the right thing,” said Dickeson.

While this weekend was a huge milestone for them, Dickenson says they could always use more help. “It adds up quickly, if everyone just did a little bit it really adds up,” said Dickenson. For Dickenson, this was all about following the church motto: ‘We love our city.’

“It’s not in our city..but it’s in our state and so we could expand that statement pretty easy and say ‘we love our state,'” said Dickenson.

Dickenson says he knows recovery is far from over. He says that once the fire is out, he’d like to get a church team up there to help someone who lost their home.

