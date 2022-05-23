Partly cloudy | Central Texas Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCEN TV NBC 6
 3 days ago

Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming...

KCEN TV NBC 6

Texas DPS unveils sequence of events leading to Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Nineteen children and two adults were killed Tuesday when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire. On Wednesday, a Texas DPS spokesman talked with KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski about the sequence of events that led up to the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Incumbent Ken Paxton wins Republican nomination for Texas attorney general

AUSTIN, Texas — We now know who will face off in the race for Texas attorney general this November. Incumbent Ken Paxton has defeated his Republican opponent, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, in the primary runoff election. Paxton will now face the Democratic nominee in the general election later...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Sheriff's deputy loses child in Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Abbott says

UVALDE, Texas — A total of 19 children and two faculty members were killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School. Gov. Greg Abbott reported Wednesday that 17 people also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. In a press conference Wednesday, he added that three law enforcement officers...
Texas State

