The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed an ordinance Wednesday that would allow them to ban the use of fireworks during hot, dry weather. The measure would apply in unincorporated parts of the county, although at least four cities in the county have already passed or are considering similar restrictions. Those include Waldport and Depoe Bay, which both passed an ordinance last year; Newport, which adopted an ordinance earlier this year, and Lincoln City, where one has been proposed.

1 DAY AGO