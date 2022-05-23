Spirnak transferring to Point Park

For the third time in the last four seasons, the Elizabeth Forward softball team will play for a WPIAL Class 4A championship. The second-seeded Warriors relied on a stout defensive showing and a strong pitching performance from Shelby Telegdy to capture a 2-1 victory over third-seeded Burrell in a semifinal matchup at Norwin High School Wednesday afternoon.
Members of the Frazier softball team celebrate after clinching a berth in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game after a 10-2 semifinal win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Wednesday at Norwin High School. For more coverage on the game see page B1.
For the 10th time in his 32-year coaching career, Frazier softball coach Don Hartman will guide a team into the WPIAL championship game. The Commodores used great defense, clutch hitting and six errors by the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart defense to roll to a 10-2 win at Norwin High School and pick up a Class 2A semifinal win.
Speers Park turned into a makeshift carnival Tuesday for Charleroi Area third-grade students. Teacher Holly Caruso said staff was trying to plan a cost-friendly, fun field trip for students but was running into a few roadblocks because many places are still not open for student tours. To read the rest...
Roscoe Sportsmen’s Association will host its 31st annual youth day June 11. The association invites children ages 8 to 17 to participate in outdoor activities. Six- and seven-year-olds can participate under adult supervision. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
Juwan J. Moore, 26, of Monessen, slept peacefully away at home and into the arms of our Lord and Savior on May 21, 2022, with his loving family surrounding him. How lucky we were given these years to have you, to raise such a loving and caring young man who touched so many lives, but whom God needed in heaven too soon. Juwan was born May 11, 1996, to the late Derrick Moore Sr., and Janene Law, with whom he lived. A graduate of Monessen High School, he was a hall monitor in school and a volunteer team manager for the Monessen football and basketball teams. He loved football and was an avid Chargers fan. Above all, Juwan loved life and the many family and friends who were a part of it. His smile was contagious, his personality was endearing and his love for his family and friends was enduring. He leaves to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, Janene “Clarence” Law; grandparents, William Minnie of Georgia, Gloria Minnie of Belle Vernon, and Gloria Moore of Monessen; two brothers, Jamont Minnie and Derrick Moore; six sisters, Chantel Crawley, Alisha Moore, Brittany Moore, Sydney Moore, Shakia Moore and Amaya Pastor; 13 nieces;11 nephews; six aunts; four uncles; and a host of cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022. Services will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1317 Grand Blvd., Monessen. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock, Pa. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4877, Trudy L. Taylor, funeral director.
Eugene A.J. Vittone, 85, of Peters Township, passed away on Monday May 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Eagle on Dec. 29, 1936, the son of Adolph E. and Lila E. Schultz Vittone. Gene was a graduate of Monongahela High School, Class of 1958, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was also president of the Delta Sigma Phi Sigma fraternity. He began his career in 1965, working as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Sandoz Pharmaceuticals until his retirement as regional manager in 2001. Gene was a member of St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church in McMurray, belonging to its Ben’s Men’s Club. He was a also a member of the Muse Italian Club, the Finleyville Italian Gumbas and the Italian American Heritage Society of Washington County. He is survived by his three children, Lisa (William) Richard, Cara Vittone and Lawrence Vittone (Aubrey Onorato); as well as his loving daughter-in-law, Jane Anne Vittone. He is also survived by grandchildren, Verle (Kim) Haines, Joshua (Alyssa) Haines, Jesse Vittone, Torin Vittone, Michael Vittone, Hunter (Victaria) Vittone, Gabriel Vittone and Laura Vittone; and great-grandchildren Annabelle, Travis, Nathan and Andrew. He also leaves behind his faithful companions, Louise and Lucky. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann Cairns Vittone, who passed away Jan. 3, 2016; and his son, Eugene A. Vittone II, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2021. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317, with Father David Green as celebrant. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
McKeesport Area School Board on Wednesday unanimously accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Mark P. Holtzman Jr. In another motion, the board unanimously approved naming Dr. Tia Wanzo as acting superintendent, effective July 1. Wanzo is the current assistant superintendent and will be paid a monthly stipend of $1,250 on...
James E. Matson Jr., 70, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Belle Vernon, son of Catherine Matson and the late James E. Matson Sr. Jim went to Penn State University. After marrying the love of his life at age 20, he finished his degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh. Jim worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 30 years, was promoted to special agent in charge and was given additional assignments as a special case investigator. After retiring from the federal government, Jim worked as a private contractor before fully retiring and enjoying his time with family, especially vacationing at Marco Island, Fla., and Cape May, N.J. Jim was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was an active member of the community and brought his passion for sports to coaching his son’s baseball and soccer teams. He was a devoted and loving husband and father to his two children. His greatest joy was spending time with his five beautiful grandchildren. Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Jean Matson; son, Jeff Matson (and daughter-in-law, So); daughter, Melissa Battisti (and son-in-law, Mike); five grandchildren, Landon and Eden Matson and Ava, Aubrey and Ryan James Battisti; mother, Catherine Matson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy (and John) Crane and Patty (and Don) Serwinski; three sisters-in-law (and brother-in-law), Shirley Novakovich (and Ronald), Nancy Moussiaux and Diane Coccari Spadafore; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Alfred Spadafore; mother-in-law, Ann Maranich Spadafore; brother-in-law, Michael Spadafore; and niece, Shelly Crane McDonald. Final blessings will be held privately. Private entombment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery. KEPPLE- GRAFT FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Foundation at www.cancerresearchfdn.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Kenneth Weakland, 60, of California, Pa., died Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1961, in Chester, Pa., son of the late Melvin and Elizabeth Bye Weakland Shreffler. He was a computer technician, but mostly he was a proud and loving PopPop. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Smith; and stepfather, Herbert Schreffler. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years, Shirley Zahand Weakland; three children, Kenneth Weakland Jr. of Townsend, Del., Jillian Merrero and husband Sev of Clayton, Del., and Abigail Weakland of California, Pa.; brothers, James Weakland and Robert Weakland of Huntingdon, Pa.; and a sister, Debbie Smith and brother, Alfred Weakland, both of Roxboro, N.C. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Kaila, Brianna, Anthony, Chase, Mason, Kaylee, Devyn, Maliya, Zyla, Zamari and Avaria. Friends will be received at the Roscoe American Legion at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, for a memorial service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa.
Dravosburg officials covered a lot of ground at a council meeting this week, discussing delinquency fees, issues with dilapidated buildings and property maintenance, funds for a community baseball field, the borough’s Memorial Day service and the fire department’s 100th anniversary. To read the rest of the story, please...
Edward W. Rosensteel Jr., 77, of Monongahela, passed away on Friday May 20, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born in Monongahela on Dec. 17, 1944, he was the son of Edward Sr. and Emma Morton Rosensteel. Ed worked for many years until his retirement as a mixer at the Corning Glass Co. in Charleroi and part-time as a driver for Tri Community Ambulance in Monongahela. A member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela, he enjoyed bowling with his wife in various leagues. In 1968, he married Elizabeth Mary Frankovich, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rochelle (Jim) Noone of Monongahela; a son and daughter-in-law, Edward J. (Shelly) Rosensteel of Donora; and two grandchildren, Keli and Clayton Rosensteel. Ed was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel, who passed away June 13, 2019. Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767 was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be left online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Leonard Clayton Krotz, 73, of Elizabeth Township, died peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home. He was born in Wilkinsburg on Jan. 30, 1949 and is the son of the late William and Mary Jane Schuster Krotz. He graduated from Trafford High School in 1966 and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and with the Berlin Brigade in Germany. After the war, he was employed as an assistant annealer at U.S.S. Irvin Works and was later employed at GM Fisher Body and McKeesport Candy Company. He was a life member of White Oak American Legion, General Smedley D. Butler Post 701. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Baer Krotz; siblings, Mary Jane Hand (the late James Woleslagle) of Erie, Pa., Norman (Pam) Krotz of Taylor, Pa., and Coleen (Frank) DiCenzo of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Joyce (the late David) Waratuke of McKeesport; and special nieces and nephews. Leonard was also preceded in death by his beloved fur babies, Sassy and Sophie. Family and friends will gather Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177) from 2 until 7 p.m. when services will be held by Pastor William Meekins. Burial with military honors will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Homeowners in Charleroi could rehabilitate their homes at virtually no cost — if they don’t plan to move any time soon. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
A new tribute to deceased service members and first responders will debut June 11 at this year’s Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow in a ceremony called Flight of the Flags. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
Property owners in the Belle Vernon Area School District could see tax increases again next school year. The school board adopted a proposed budget of $41.9 million for the 2022-2023 school year Monday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
