Haverhill, MA

Bethany Communities Plans Artist Café During Haverhill Art Walk

By WHAV Staff
 3 days ago
The upcoming Artist Café is a celebration of the arts featuring the creative work of residents of Bethany Communities. As part of the Haverhill Art Walk, the Artist Café provides residents, friends and guests...

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

