Bethany Communities Plans Artist Café During Haverhill Art Walk

Vernon Family Farm Live Music Series, Newfields, June 3-October 28. This favorite family farm is known as a one-stop shop for shopping local, but they’re outdoor music series is one for the books, too. Every second Saturday of the month from May to October, the farm is open for live music from bands like High Range and Superfrog, and delicious local food from their very own farm-to-table restaurant, Vernon Kitchen. Grab your friends and family and head over for a night of community, rotisserie chicken and music at a space that nurtures the human desire to connect and love. (603) 340-4321; vernonfamilyfarm.com New Hampshire Magazine is a proud sponsor of this event.

