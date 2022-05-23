Positive Action group honors Monessen students

Speers Park turned into a makeshift carnival Tuesday for Charleroi Area third-grade students. Teacher Holly Caruso said staff was trying to plan a cost-friendly, fun field trip for students but was running into a few roadblocks because many places are still not open for student tours. To read the rest...
Dravosburg officials covered a lot of ground at a council meeting this week, discussing delinquency fees, issues with dilapidated buildings and property maintenance, funds for a community baseball field, the borough's Memorial Day service and the fire department's 100th anniversary.
McKeesport Area School Board on Wednesday unanimously accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Mark P. Holtzman Jr. In another motion, the board unanimously approved naming Dr. Tia Wanzo as acting superintendent, effective July 1. Wanzo is the current assistant superintendent and will be paid a monthly stipend of $1,250 on...
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — An unexpected act of kindness has gone a long way for a Washington County family. Tami Avolia lost her son, Travis Larson, in a shooting in 2017, one week after learning he was expecting a baby girl. "He didn't just take my son. He took my best friend. He took his daughter's daddy away. She never got to meet him," Avolia said. "A week before, we were celebrating the gender reveal party. He was so excited he was having a little girl." This past April, Avolia said she wanted to do something special to celebrate her...
For the most part, Pennsylvania’s firefighter and emergency medical technician shortages have become more dire each year. Almost all (96.8%) of the commonwealth’s firefighters are volunteers, and their numbers have been dwindling for decades. But about an hour south of Pittsburgh in Fayette County, a training program is working to help fill the gap.
PITTSBURGH — A school fight caught on camera has North Hills parents demanding action from the district. “I was angry and that’s why I made the video I made and put it on Facebook,” said Jonathan Harp. Harp is a father of a North Hills High School...
Aspinwall residents are encouraged to open their doors, set up tables and meet community members at the annual town-wide yard sale. The two-day event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11 and 12. No permits or registration is required to participate. “It brings new people to Aspinwall...
CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crescent Township Police are investigating after a dog in poor shape was abandoned by its owner. A witness told police a vehicle pulled into the driveway of an abandoned house and let the dog out of the car. The driver threw a ball, which the dog chased, then the vehicle drove off.
Kenneth Weakland, 60, of California, Pa., died Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1961, in Chester, Pa., son of the late Melvin and Elizabeth Bye Weakland Shreffler. He was a computer technician, but mostly he was a proud and loving PopPop. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Smith; and stepfather, Herbert Schreffler. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years, Shirley Zahand Weakland; three children, Kenneth Weakland Jr. of Townsend, Del., Jillian Merrero and husband Sev of Clayton, Del., and Abigail Weakland of California, Pa.; brothers, James Weakland and Robert Weakland of Huntingdon, Pa.; and a sister, Debbie Smith and brother, Alfred Weakland, both of Roxboro, N.C. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Kaila, Brianna, Anthony, Chase, Mason, Kaylee, Devyn, Maliya, Zyla, Zamari and Avaria. Friends will be received at the Roscoe American Legion at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, for a memorial service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa.
Eugene A.J. Vittone, 85, of Peters Township, passed away on Monday May 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Eagle on Dec. 29, 1936, the son of Adolph E. and Lila E. Schultz Vittone. Gene was a graduate of Monongahela High School, Class of 1958, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was also president of the Delta Sigma Phi Sigma fraternity. He began his career in 1965, working as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Sandoz Pharmaceuticals until his retirement as regional manager in 2001. Gene was a member of St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church in McMurray, belonging to its Ben’s Men’s Club. He was a also a member of the Muse Italian Club, the Finleyville Italian Gumbas and the Italian American Heritage Society of Washington County. He is survived by his three children, Lisa (William) Richard, Cara Vittone and Lawrence Vittone (Aubrey Onorato); as well as his loving daughter-in-law, Jane Anne Vittone. He is also survived by grandchildren, Verle (Kim) Haines, Joshua (Alyssa) Haines, Jesse Vittone, Torin Vittone, Michael Vittone, Hunter (Victaria) Vittone, Gabriel Vittone and Laura Vittone; and great-grandchildren Annabelle, Travis, Nathan and Andrew. He also leaves behind his faithful companions, Louise and Lucky. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann Cairns Vittone, who passed away Jan. 3, 2016; and his son, Eugene A. Vittone II, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2021. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317, with Father David Green as celebrant. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
PITTSBURGH — In 2018, a local woman was told that she didn’t have many options left to cure her cancer. Four years later, she is cancer free! Here’s the hail Mary treatment they used. Why doctors are saying they may use it more. Watch the video above...
Leonard Clayton Krotz, 73, of Elizabeth Township, died peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home. He was born in Wilkinsburg on Jan. 30, 1949 and is the son of the late William and Mary Jane Schuster Krotz. He graduated from Trafford High School in 1966 and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and with the Berlin Brigade in Germany. After the war, he was employed as an assistant annealer at U.S.S. Irvin Works and was later employed at GM Fisher Body and McKeesport Candy Company. He was a life member of White Oak American Legion, General Smedley D. Butler Post 701. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Baer Krotz; siblings, Mary Jane Hand (the late James Woleslagle) of Erie, Pa., Norman (Pam) Krotz of Taylor, Pa., and Coleen (Frank) DiCenzo of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Joyce (the late David) Waratuke of McKeesport; and special nieces and nephews. Leonard was also preceded in death by his beloved fur babies, Sassy and Sophie. Family and friends will gather Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177) from 2 until 7 p.m. when services will be held by Pastor William Meekins. Burial with military honors will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Homeowners in Charleroi could rehabilitate their homes at virtually no cost — if they don't plan to move any time soon.
Hosted by the YMCA, the car cruise will feature a 50/50, basket raffles, and a DJ. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is a premier annual event that attracts Jeep enthusiasts from all over the world. The festival is a Jeep-only event. All drivers must be at least 18 years of age. All Jeeps must be registered and have current liability insurance that is valid during the Festival dates to participate in any Festival activities.
For the third time in the last four seasons, the Elizabeth Forward softball team will play for a WPIAL Class 4A championship. The second-seeded Warriors relied on a stout defensive showing and a strong pitching performance from Shelby Telegdy to capture a 2-1 victory over third-seeded Burrell in a semifinal matchup at Norwin High School Wednesday afternoon.
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam Spring show was held in Brownsville over the weekend. Attendants were able to see antique construction and tractors, rope making, rock crushing and more. Various displays, live music, a blacksmith and food vendors contributed to the show. If you missed this one,...
James E. Matson Jr., 70, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Belle Vernon, son of Catherine Matson and the late James E. Matson Sr. Jim went to Penn State University. After marrying the love of his life at age 20, he finished his degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh. Jim worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 30 years, was promoted to special agent in charge and was given additional assignments as a special case investigator. After retiring from the federal government, Jim worked as a private contractor before fully retiring and enjoying his time with family, especially vacationing at Marco Island, Fla., and Cape May, N.J. Jim was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was an active member of the community and brought his passion for sports to coaching his son’s baseball and soccer teams. He was a devoted and loving husband and father to his two children. His greatest joy was spending time with his five beautiful grandchildren. Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Jean Matson; son, Jeff Matson (and daughter-in-law, So); daughter, Melissa Battisti (and son-in-law, Mike); five grandchildren, Landon and Eden Matson and Ava, Aubrey and Ryan James Battisti; mother, Catherine Matson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy (and John) Crane and Patty (and Don) Serwinski; three sisters-in-law (and brother-in-law), Shirley Novakovich (and Ronald), Nancy Moussiaux and Diane Coccari Spadafore; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Alfred Spadafore; mother-in-law, Ann Maranich Spadafore; brother-in-law, Michael Spadafore; and niece, Shelly Crane McDonald. Final blessings will be held privately. Private entombment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery. KEPPLE- GRAFT FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Foundation at www.cancerresearchfdn.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia, regulators said. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release. It measured...
MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — A vigil was held Wednesday night honoring those lost in the deadly Uvalde, Texas, schoolshooting that took the lives of 19 children, and two teachers, Tuesday. Executive Director of South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, the Rev. Eileen Smith held the vigil in the Brashear Association...
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Tonight, Donegal residents will get their chance to weigh in on the possible expansion of a coal mine along the Westmoreland-Fayette County border. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is holding an informal conference virtually. The company that owns Rustic Ridge Number One requested a permit to expand the mine more than 1,400 acres. The hearing begins at 6 p.m. You can register and attend the meeting by following this link.
