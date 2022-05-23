ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaistow, N.H., Selectmen Discuss Potable Water, Trash Carts, Old Home Day, More Tonight

By WHAV Staff
 3 days ago
Plaistow, N.H., selectmen tonight discuss an array of matters ranging from connecting town buildings to the new potable water supply to Old...

Methuen Democrats Plan June 11 Spring Breakfast with Straw Poll

The Methuen City Democratic Committee is planning its Spring Breakfast. The breakfast features a straw poll in which attendees cast votes for each Democratic State Primary contender. Democrats gather Saturday, June 11, from 9-11 a.m., at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight with a complimentary advertisement. Others may also advertise with spots starting at $50.
METHUEN, MA
Looming Showdown Over Fire Department Staffing Threatens Mayor’s Haverhill Spending Plans

Haverhill councilors are one vote away from another budget showdown with the mayor over staffing in the fire department. Councilors Monday night in 4-4 tie votes both rejected Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s $12 million spending plan for the fire department and a motion to increase minimum shift manning. The latter vote was largely symbolic since councilors may not add money to spending under the city charter. They, however, reserve the right to kill the budget outright. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien acknowledged he negotiated with the mayor to achieve a slight increase in his budget, but it is less than he requested.
HAVERHILL, MA
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

CATCH Neighborhood Housing, Concord, has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Greg Chakmakas, an attorney and shareholder at Sheehan Phinney and a member of the firm’s Real Estate Group; and Greg Lessard, director of housing initiatives for the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.
WMUR.com

Eleven-unit housing opens in Manchester for people exiting homelessness

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An organization committed to preventing and breaking the cycle of homelessness has another way to bring affordable housing to people in need. Families in Transition's newest building at 434 Union Street in Manchester offers 11 units of affordable housing. Tenants will pay 30% of their income...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Police receive nearly 230 tips on Concord double homicide

CONCORD, N.H. — After asking for help from the public, Concord police said they have received almost 230 tips about a double homicide. Stephen and Wendy Reid were reported missing in April, days before their bodies were found on a popular hiking trail. Police released a sketch of a...
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Why Are All These Turtles Gathering in Exeter, New Hampshire?

Here's something you don't see every day. Generally, seeing turtles around here isn't unusual. Especially as the weather gets warmer, you might spot a group of them sunning themselves out on a rock or log, like these turtles did at the park where Benson's Wild Animal Farm used to be. Gotta get that nice summer tan, after all.
EXETER, NH
Seacoast Current

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
TRAFFIC
MakeIt Haverhill Accepts Award as Champion for Essex County

MakeIt Haverhill, a volunteer-operated organization focusing on innovative workforce development solutions, was recognized last week as a “Champion for Essex County.”. The organization, geared to residents of Haverhill’s Mount Washington neighborhood, was honored during Essex County Community Foundation’s eighth annual Celebration of Giving at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
rochesternhnews.net

Rochester sued after auto racing events rejected at fairgrounds

The Rochester Agricultural Mechanical Association has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming it is trying to restrict long-standing activities operated at the Granite State fairgrounds by denying permission for an auto racing event. RAMA, a nonprofit organization, the representatives for the Granite State Fair (formerly the Rochester Fair) filed...
ROCHESTER, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Nashua, New Hampshire Man Arrested For DUI In Vermont

At approximately 6:13 p.m. Tuesday night Vermont State Police arrested Andrew R. Larose, 34, of Nashua, New Hampshire. Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Somerset Road in the Town of Searsburg. While having a conversation with Larose, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Vermont State Police screened Larose...
NASHUA, NH
Haverhill, MA
