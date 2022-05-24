ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Can't Figure Out Why People Are Picking On Murderous White Supremacists

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9W9G_0fn161l200

Extremist GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) wondered in a weekend interview why people are picking on homicidal white supremacists.

She thinks it’s racist.

Greene said that there are so many other criminals to complain about instead — like undocumented immigrants. She also said people should be talking about the “Asian man” who killed a member of a California church last week, and the “Black man” who drove his car into Wisconsin shoppers last year.

She added, incongruously, that it “shouldn’t be about race.”

Greene made the comments as she attacked Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) for railing last week in the House against the avowed white supremacist suspected in the mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket targeting Black people that killed 10.

Why is there a “target” on white supremacists? Greene asked in an interview from her car (below) with the right-wing outlet Real America’s Voice.

“White supremacy shouldn’t be the main target,” the lawmaker argued. “We should be more concerned about the illegal invasion at the border, the crime happening every single day on our streets, especially in cities like Chicago. We should go after criminals that break the law and not pursue people based on their skin color.”

But race clearly is critically important in hate crimes. The FBI reported last year that the number of hate crimes in the U.S. in 2020 was the highest in two decades , triggered by a surge in assaults largely by white men on Black and Asian Americans, Hispanics and Jews.

There were 51 hate-crime murders in America in 2019, the highest at that time since the FBI began tracking the toll in the 1990s. Most victims were Blacks, Hispanics and Jews.

“Preventing racial hate crimes means tackling white supremacist ideology ,” said a position paper posted last week by the Brookings Institution. Over the past 20 years, the number of hate groups in the U.S. has jumped 100%, it noted.

Nadler’s reference to the Buffalo shootings that so incensed Greene was part of his argument to pass the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act to crack down on the problem. The bill is supported by Democrats, but Republicans are  lukewarm.

Nadler also referred to the killing of more than 20 people in an El Paso, Texas, store in 2019 and the shooting deaths of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

The killings all involved white shooters inspired by the “ great replacement ” conspiracy theory, which baselessly claims there’s a plot to replace whites with people of color, immigrants and Jews. Greene’s reference to an immigrant “invasion” was an apparent dog whistle to believers in the imagined plot.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 158

Discernment ✝️S Critical
3d ago

It’s shouldn’t be about race. Yet, the gop have of a problem with every race but their own. They’re the one making it about race.

Reply(45)
106
Eddy Sokoloff
3d ago

Everyone who has knowledge of what a selective, self-serving politically motivated sell-out Taylor-Greene is should hardly bat an eye at this...

Reply
39
Vicki Rice
2d ago

This is not about race at all! This is about a woman who wants to stay in the limelight & with so many big lies going on from the far right Republican Trumpists, she has to bring up a subject that is a sore spot with both sides of politics. She is a player & a user.

Reply(5)
37
HuffPost

HuffPost

63K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
