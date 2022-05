MOLINE, Ill. — Summertime heat and humidity wouldn't be the same in the Quad Cities if we were not surrounded by abundant fields of crops. What you may not know is that these crops play a big role in how much moisture is sitting in the surrounding air mass and beyond. That leads us to this week's question from Beth in Prophetstown, Illinois: What exactly is "corn sweat"?

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO