Raf Simons has built a strong profile in the footwear industry, building on his work with adidas Originals with his own (RUNNER) line that has gone on to deliver some of the scene’s most accessible yet avant-garde styles around. But, if pairs such as the Cycloid-4-2001 and Cylon-22 sneakers are too daring for you, then fear not, as Raf Simons has just dropped a duo of Astra slides for Spring/Summer 2022.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 HOURS AGO