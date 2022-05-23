ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Stuart set to start play in NCAA Championships as lone Illini in the field

By Bret Beherns
 3 days ago

URBANA (WCIA) — In his final time taking the court, Olivier Stuart is the lone Illini in the field. Illinois tennis is hosting the NCAA Championships at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex, but for the first time since 1996, Illinois men’s tennis did not qualify for the NCAA tournament. Stuart is playing as an individual, set to start play Monday. The super senior transferred to Illinois from Mercer for his extra year of eligibility and will rep the Orange and Blue on his home courts this week.

“It’s not that easy honestly but obviously excited to play and go from there,” Stuart said. “My last couple matches in college, got to enjoy them at a maximum. Just being by myself, fortunate enough and go from there.”

“I’m excited for him, ecstatic for him,” Illinois head coach Brad Dancer said. “He’s had a tremendous tennis career and it looks like this is the end of the road for him in terms of major events so we’ll take it one point at a time, one game at a time and looking forward to a great experience for him.”

Stuart said he will likely hang up his racket after this tournament, giving him extra motivation to play well. The Biarritz, France native faces Henry von der Schulenburg from Harvard at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

In the team finals on Sunday, Virginia won the men’s title sweeping Kentucky 4-0. On the women’s side, Texas won its second straight championship taking down rival Oklahoma 4-1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

