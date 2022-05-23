Shot of Joe to Go: Smith's NBA Draft Combine success possibly bad for Keatts

The Irish made history today and it wasn’t starting pitcher John Michael Bertrand’s eight strike outs. It was the fact that Link Jarrett’s team staved off a ninth inning comeback by Florida State to defeat the Seminoles 5-3 and advance to their first ever ACC Baseball semi-final round.
