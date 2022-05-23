Hempstead County Historical Society To Tour New Courthouse

The first election tabulated at the new Hempstead County Courthouse is completed. According to the count Tuesday night in the primary election, in the state senate race, Steve Crowell carried Hempstead County 1,070 to 864 over incumbent Charles Beckham. In the county clerk’s race, incumbent Karen Smith defeated challenger Kelly Dougan 1,149 to 1,121. In the race for constable in DeRoan township, Charles Lester defeated Reyn Brown 597 to 350. In the race for county treasurer, incumbent Judy Lee Flowers polled 316 to 125 for Anna Ward. Both ran as Democrats. In the race for District 8 North Prosecutor, Ben Hale polled 1,558 votes to 1,239 for Blake Montgomery.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO