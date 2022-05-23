ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

Hempstead County Historical Society To Tour New Courthouse

hopeprescott.com
 3 days ago

Our upcoming meeting on Tuesday, May 24 will meet at the new Hempstead County Courthouse...

hopeprescott.com

Comments / 0

hopeprescott.com

Hempstead County Primary Election Results

The first election tabulated at the new Hempstead County Courthouse is completed. According to the count Tuesday night in the primary election, in the state senate race, Steve Crowell carried Hempstead County 1,070 to 864 over incumbent Charles Beckham. In the county clerk’s race, incumbent Karen Smith defeated challenger Kelly Dougan 1,149 to 1,121. In the race for constable in DeRoan township, Charles Lester defeated Reyn Brown 597 to 350. In the race for county treasurer, incumbent Judy Lee Flowers polled 316 to 125 for Anna Ward. Both ran as Democrats. In the race for District 8 North Prosecutor, Ben Hale polled 1,558 votes to 1,239 for Blake Montgomery.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Magnolia councilman Steve Crowell wins State Senate race

(An earlier version of this article flipped the vote count of the candidates in Hot Spring County. This version corrects the error). Magnolia City Council member Steve Crowell won a 219-vote victory in the Republican Party primary Tuesday against incumbent State Sen. Charles Beckham of McNeil for the District 3 seat.
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hale carries county, Oliver reelected mayor

PRESCOTT -Ben Hale easily carried Nevada County in the race for 8th Judicial District North Prosecuting Attorney, while Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver retained his post after Tuesday’s primary election. In early voting, 583 votes were cast, while 1,583 ballots were cast overall. This breaks down to 946 on election...
PRESCOTT, AR
hopeprescott.com

Jaylon Gulley Arrested For Theft By Receiving

On May 18, 2022 at approximately 1:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jaylon Gulley, 22, Texarkana, AR. Mr. Gulley was arrested and charged theft by receiving. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington in Hope, AR. Gulley was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

Largest Fireworks Display Ever in Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you're traveling to Hot Springs, Arkansas this Memorial holiday weekend make sure to check out the largest fireworks display on Saturday, May 28, at Hot Springs Memorial Field Airport. Bombers and BBQ will showcase the annual fireworks show that is normally held on Lake Hamilton but this year it...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
hopeprescott.com

Brown received bridge scholarship

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Garrison Brown has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Brown is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. He is the son of Amanda Jones and Wayne Brown. Garrison plans to pursue an Associate of Arts Degree in General Education at UAHT.
TEXARKANA, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for April May 16-23, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Jorge Gomez / #6 Lura Lea LN, Warren, AR / DOB 12-16-79 / NO DL on 5-18-22 April Gill / 1420 Breckenridge, Little...
WARREN, AR
myarklamiss.com

“Saved by the grace of God”: El Dorado native accomplishes major milestone

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Phillis Nation is a Arkansas native with deep roots in El Dorado. Nation graduated from high school in 1982 now, forty-years later, she’s hit a major milestone that many voices in her head told her she couldn’t do for years. On Saturday May 14th,...
swark.today

HPD Arrests May 18 – May 22

TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Kuwon Nsonso Arrested For Criminal Mischief

On May 19, 2022 at approximately 6:45pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kuwon Nsonso, 19, of Hope, AR. Mr. Nsonso was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of East Ave. B in Hope, AR. Nsonso was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Two-vehicle Accident at Spring Hill Road and 16th

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident around 4pm Wednesday at 16th and Spring Hill Road. Hope Police, Pafford, the Hope Fire Department,and DeRoan Constable Charles Lester responded to the accident.
HOPE, AR
THV11

El Dorado Jane Doe: Investigators identify woman nearly 31 years later

EL DORADO, Ark. — The story of 'El Dorado Jane Doe' is a case that's been actively investigated since 1991, when an 'unidentified' woman was murdered by her ex-boyfriend on July 10 on that year. Now, nearly 31 years later and Arkansas investigators have officially closed Kelly's case-- identifying...
fox16.com

Invasive snails found in Hot Springs Village lakes

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has confirmed the presence of an invasive species of snail in Lake Granada and Lake Estrella within Hot Springs Village after following up on a report of the species in April. Mystery snails are native to Asia and...
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Uncooperative man arrested at emergency room

A Saline man was taken into custody at the North Louisiana Medical Center early Sunday morning after he allegedly refused to leave. A Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff at the hospital on another call was approached by the staff regarding an emergency room patient who refused to leave the building. The man, Marcus Henry, 54, of Saline, was reportedly uncooperative and had been instructed to leave the emergency room.
SALINE, LA
hopeprescott.com

Myrtle Jones

Mrs. Myrtle Marie Weaver Jones, age 76 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Thursday May 26, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements re pending at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
PRESCOTT, AR

