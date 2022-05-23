ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Noise dispute between neighbors turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Two neighbors in Phoenix got into a fight on May 22 over a noise complaint, and one of them ended up dead, police say. At around 11:30...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Baloo
3d ago

Very tragic. Simple courtesy could have avoided this situation. Many neighbors forget how invasive their screaming, their barking dogs, loud tv or loud music can affect others. Try to be mindful of others.

