Royals' Josh Staumont: Handed loss Sunday

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
Keller allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out two across 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Rockies. Keller entered the game in the fourth inning after Zach Thompson was hit hard to begin the game. It was the second consecutive appearance out of the bullpen for Keller, and he's allowed two earned runs across five innings while posting a 6:3 K:BB. The Pirates have a day off Thursday, so it appears that the team opted to skip Keller's turn through the rotation. However, without another rest for six games, Keller is likely to return to the rotation at some point during the Pittsburgh's series against the Dodgers.
Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
Thurman will likely play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team released John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in...
Krug (lower body) is unlikely to return for Game 6 on Friday or Game 7 on Sunday (if necessary) against Colorado, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. Krug has missed eight contests after suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' opening-round series against the Wild. While the 31-year-old defenseman has resumed skating, it doesn't sound like he'll be an option for St. Louis unless the team is able to advance past the Avalanche. Krug recorded 9 goals and 34 assists through 64 contests during the regular season.
Schenn logged an assist, six hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Schenn helped out on Vladimir Tarasenko's second-period tally, which sparked the Blues' comeback. The 30-year-old Schenn has one assist in six of his last seven games. The center is up to seven helpers, 39 hits, 16 shots on net and 14 PIM in 11 playoff appearances, playing more of a supporting role on offense.
Cordero is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Cordero started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a home run, a triple, six RBI and four runs during that stretch. Bobby Dalbec will start at first base with lefty Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Chicago.
Larnach went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers. Larnach took Rony Garcia yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the campaign. It was also his first hit since being activated from the injured list May 22. Larnach is in line to receive the majority of starts in left field, and he has maintained a .295/.341/.449 line with nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 85 plate appearances on the season.
Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
Ozuna was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies due to lower abdominal tightness. Although Ozuna was removed from Thursday's lineup less than an hour before the start of the game, his injury doesn't seem like a significant concern since he'll be available off the bench. However, Orlando Arcia will enter the lineup in left field and bat eighth.
Hummel (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday. Hummel was placed on the COVID-19 IL last week and will rejoin the Diamondbacks ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Dodgers. The 27-year-old has appeared in 32 games in his first taste of big-league action this year and has a .190/.313/.354 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Cappa is dealing with a core muscle injury and didn't participate during Tuesday's OTA, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Taylor said the issue may keep Cappa out for a few weeks, so it's possible he doesn't practice again until training...
Kiermaier will sit Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went hitless Wednesday against the Marlins, ending a streak of five consecutive multi-hit games. Manuel Margot will move to center field, with Vidal Brujan starting in right.
Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal from Monday's contest was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a strained left hamstring. Kelly exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox with the injury and will now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. He'll be eligible to be activated as early as June 10, but Kelly said he's dealing with a Grade 2 strain and expects to be sidelined for approximately 3-4 weeks, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Tanner Banks was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.
Pomeranz (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Saturday and will throw another early this week, the Associated Press reports. Pomeranz has yet to pitch this season after undergoing flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow last August, but he appears to be taking steps toward a return. San Diego is expected to make a decision on his next steps following his next bullpen session, and the left-hander could be getting close to a rehab assignment. A return to big-league action in early-to-mid June appears to be a possibility.
Ashby didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Padres, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. Pitching in San Diego, the city where his uncle Andy became a two-time All-Star in the late 90s, Ashby stifled the Padres over 91 pitches (59 strikes) but left the game on the hook for his fourth loss until the Brewers scrounged up a couple runs in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old southpaw will be a regular member of the rotation while Freddy Peralta (lat) is sidelined, and while he's still looking for his first win of 2022, Ashby's 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB through 34 innings suggest it shouldn't be too long in coming.
Comments / 0