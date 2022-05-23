Royals' Josh Staumont: Handed loss Sunday

Keller allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out two across 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Rockies. Keller entered the game in the fourth inning after Zach Thompson was hit hard to begin the game. It was the second consecutive appearance out of the bullpen for Keller, and he's allowed two earned runs across five innings while posting a 6:3 K:BB. The Pirates have a day off Thursday, so it appears that the team opted to skip Keller's turn through the rotation. However, without another rest for six games, Keller is likely to return to the rotation at some point during the Pittsburgh's series against the Dodgers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO