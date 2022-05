Ever since longtime sponsor M&M's announced that they would leave NASCAR at the end of the 2022 season, the future of two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch has been uncertain. With no sponsor in place for 2023, Busch's continued role as the driver of Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 18 Toyota is not clear, and comments made by Busch in April only added to speculation about what might happen to one of NASCAR's biggest stars.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO