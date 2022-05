The Dexter District Library is excited to bring back some of our popular Summer Reading events after more than two years of pandemic-related limitations. This year’s Summer Reading Program begins on Wednesday, June 22 at 11:00 am when the Library welcomes musician Jim Gill for a free outdoor performance of A Sing-a-thon of Celebrated Songs in Mill Creek Park North. Jim Gill is a renowned musician and author, nationally known for celebrating active play. In concert, Jim strums energizing rhythms on his banjo while everyone sings, claps, spins and dances along to his silly and inspiring musical games. Each concert is more than a show to watch – it is an opportunity for family play. Everyone is welcome and no registration is required.

