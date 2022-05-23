ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

WWE Live Event Results 5.22.22: Roman Reigns Faces Drew McIntyre, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE held a live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday night with Roman Reigns battling Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:. * WWE Tag...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Riddle Suggests RK-Bro May Be Over On WWE Raw, Vows Vengeance On The Bloodline

It appears as if RK-Bro may be no more, as suggested by Riddle on this week’s WWE Raw. During Monday’s episode, Riddle came to the ring without Randy Orton and said that Orton has been dealing with serious back issues and only competed in the Tag Team Championship Unification match on Smackdown because he knew how much it meant to Riddle and the fans.
WWE
411mania.com

Scott Steiner Says He Would ‘Kill’ Ric Flair In A Last Match

Scott Steiner hasn’t resolved his longstanding issues with Ric Flair, and says he’d “kill” Flair if he was the Nature Boy’s opponent in his upcoming final match. As you likely know, Flair is returning to the ring for a “Last Stand” at Starrcast V. During a recent online signing with Highspots Superstore, Scott Steiner was asked about the idea that he could be Flair’s opponent and let’s just say it didn’t sound like a good idea.
BOSTON, MA
411mania.com

Becky Lynch’s WWE Raw Shirt Causes Her To Trend on Social Media

Becky Lynch drew comparisons to Prince and Jerry Seinfeld with her choice of fashion from Raw, causing her to trend on social media. Lynch appeared in a ruffled white shirt on tonight’s show, similar to Prince’s from Purple Rain and Seinfeld’s from a famous season five episode of his eponymous TV show. You can see pics of the segment below.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
411mania.com

WWE Announces Two Matches For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced two new matches for Tonight’s NXT 2.0. NXT announced that Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre and Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner have been added to the May 24 episode on USA Network. Check out the official WWE announcement and updated card below:. * Bron Breakker vs....
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 05.26.22

Commander Azeez (w/ Apollo Crews) vs. Akira Tozawa. -Tozawa lands a punch but hurts his hand. He climbs on the back of Azeez but gets shrugged off. A few dropkicks have no effect. He opts to head up top but gets caught and tossed off across the ring. Azeez works the back and then hits a belly to back suplex for two. Azeez works a submission for a bit and then tries a slam, but Tozawa squirms out. He dropkicks the knees to get Azeez to his knees. He lands some strikes and hits a head kick for one as Azeez kicks out with ease. Missile dropkick next and back to the strikes as he tries to chop Azeez down. Chokeslam is countered by Tozawa into a rana for two as the crowd was buying that fall. Azeez has had enough and finishes with the swinging Rock Bottom for the pin at 4:22.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Drew Gulak
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Sheamus
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Drew Mcintyre
411mania.com

Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, The Bella Twins Attend The Gracies Gala, Vox Examines Masculine Gender Norms Through WWE

– PWInsider reports that the match between Trey Miguel and Alex Shelley will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins attended The Gracies Gala last night and celebrated the work of women in the entertainment industry. Stephanie McMahon also received the Gracie Award for Best Online Sports Producer for the documentary, HEAVEN. You can see a photo of the Bella Twins at the event below:
WWE
411mania.com

PROGRESS Wrestling Partnering With EVE: Riot Grrls of Wrestling

– PROGRESS WRestling has announced a partnership with EVE: Riot Grrls of Wrestling for its Strong Style 16 weekend. The day after PROGRESS presents the Super Strong Style 16 tournament, EVE will present God Save the Wrestle Queens. You can read the full announcement below:. PROGRESS Wrestling are delighted to...
WWE
411mania.com

Wardlow Says He Owes MJF At Least 10 Powerbombs, Reveals Goals For Rest Of 2022

Wardlow is feeling the pain due to his feud with MJF, but he plans to pay his rival back with a double digit’s worth of powerbombs. The AEW star spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview ahead of his steel cage match with Shawn Spears on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which he must win if he wants to face MJF at Double or Nothing. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Event#Combat#Viking Raiders#Wwe Aliyah#Iowa Stu#Romanreigns Credit#Biscuitsandq Ig
411mania.com

Kellie Morga on Her Recent WWE Release, What’s Next for Her

– Former WWE talent Mila Malani, aka Kellie Morga, spoke to Table Talk on her WWE release. Morga was previously signed by WWE after attending their Las Vegas tryouts in 2021. However, she never made it to TV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kellie Morga on her WWE release:...
WWE
411mania.com

Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 05.26.22

Mark Coffey pinned Saxon Huxley in 4:13 (**¼) Lash Legend pinned Emilia McKenzie in 6:06 (*¾) Sha Samuels pinned Damon Kemp in 5:42 (**½) Heritage Cup Rules: Charlie Dempsey beats A-Kid by 2 rounds to 1 at 1:24 of Round 6 (***½) — If you’re on...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Wardlow on How His Storyline With MJF Mirrors the One With Batista & Triple H

– During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, AEW star Wardlow discussed how his current storyline with MJF is similar to the one in WWE with Batista leaving Evolution and Triple H. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Wardlow on the similarities between his storyline with MJF and Batista leaving...
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Smith Defends Corey Graves Over Raw Comments About Sasha Banks & Naomi

Jimmy Smith came to the defense of Corey Graves over criticism of his comments about Sasha Banks & Naomi on Raw. As noted, Graves said on this week’s Raw that “disappointed the WWE Universe,” reiterating the point made by Michael Cole on last week’s show. Discussing the situation on his Unlocking The Cage podcast, Smith defended Graves over the criticism.
WWE
411mania.com

Lance Archer on How Hangman Page Has Made His Name in AEW

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall on The 10 Count for NBC Sports Boston, Lance Archer was asked about Tony Khan’s recent statement that Hangman Page is AEW’s best World Champion ever. Archer has previously feuded and challenged Page for the title during his title run. They faced each other in a Texas Death Match on Dynamite earlier this year. Below are some highlights (per Fightful):
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy