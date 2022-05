ASHLAND, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a person who is reportedly impersonating a police officer. According to the Sheriff's Office, the impersonator pulled over a car on Route 427, Lower Maple Avenue, in the Town of Ashland around 11 p.m. Sunday night. The person who was pulled over was detained for 20-30 minutes before being told that they were free to go. The impersonator reportedly had the driver step out of his car, and the impersonator searched the car before letting him go with a warning. The driver went home afterward, and told his mother what happened. The mother reported the incident to law enforcement.

