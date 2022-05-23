Winning numbers drawn in ‘2 By 2’ game

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday a Blue Hill man is going to federal prison for a firearms violation. In a press release, United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Amos J. Mosel, 36, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Mosel to 35 months’ imprisonment, to be served consecutively to a prior state sentence Mosel is currently serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
