Winning numbers drawn in ‘2 By 2’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the “2 By 2” game were:

Red Balls: 22-26, White Balls: 15-18

(Red Balls: twenty-two, twenty-six; White Balls: fifteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

