A motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon near UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. Leesburg firefighters responded to the accident at Dixie Avenue and Lake Street and found two motorcycles down and one vehicle with front-end damage. One patient was deemed a trauma alert and airlifted from the scene. The other two patients were transported from the scene to the hospital.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO