High winds cause damage to trees in Sayler Park due to 'gustnado,' experts say

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The growing pains of aging Cincinnati neighborhoods is causing a flashpoint in West Price Hill. There are some businesses being displaced to make way for a restaurant and brewery. Some call it revitalization; others call it gentrification. Either way, when agencies try to improve neighborhoods, there are often businesses that are not part of those plans that feel like they are getting pushed out.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO