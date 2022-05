Following the unveiling of the top three for “American Idol’s” 20th season, Leah Marlene fell down in disbelief after she was named one of the finalists. As “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest revealed the results of the viewer voting, Leah Marlene fell down. She heard her name and was in absolute shock. Seacrest helped up back on her feet as Fritz Hager and Nicolina were revealed to be the two eliminated. “We love you both so much,” Seacrest told Fritz and Nicolina. “Thank you for an amazing time on the show.”

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO