Lansing, MI

‘Girls on the Run’ racing to build confidence in Mid-Michigan youth

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Girls on the Run 5K took place Sunday at Michigan State University. The non-profit organization said it’s about using exercise to build confidence in youth....

www.wilx.com

WILX-TV

Planned Parenthood of Michigan launches gender-affirming care in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patients 18 and older may now recieve gender-affirming hormone therapy at Planned Parenthood of Michigan’s Lansing location. Hormone therapy includes prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen, or testosterone blockers. It is among the treatments recommended for gender dysphoria. COVID Update: Michigan reports 25,968 new cases, 139 deaths...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Softball Classic Schedule Adjusted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain postponed the opening night Wednesday of the eight team high school Softball Classic at Lansing’s Ranney Park. The revised schedule now has tripleheaders set for 4pm Thursday and Friday. The two survivors will then meet either next Tuesday or Wednesday for the championship. Eaton Rapids is in the field and is the defending champion. Among the notable opening matchups, Portland St. Pat’s faces Holt in game two about 6pm on Thursday.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Classics cruise to VFW Post 671 in DeWitt

DeWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Classic cars lined up outside of VFW Post 671 for the second annual “Spring Car Cruise.”. The cruise raises money for the VFW while giving people a fun reason to get outside and enjoy the warm, spring weather. An organizer tells News 10 she hopes people left the event with one thing.
DEWITT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Six suggestions for a super stoned summer in Lansing

Not feeling too jazzed up about all the other summer activities outlined in this issue?. With the sunny season quickly approaching, there’s certainly no shortage of dank new cannabis products blooming their way onto the shelves at pot shops across Greater Lansing and beyond — so without further ado, here are a few items, and one event, that might be worth your time this summer:
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: The Big Ten baseball tournament always changes

DETROIT (WILX) - The Big Ten baseball tournament always changes formats and locations. It’s in Omaha again this week and Nebraska is in the field. The crowds will be miniscule. I say play one more week of the regular season in better weather and let the top two teams play a best of three at the regular season champ so there is at least some fan interest far beyond what there is at the moment.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Are These Michigan Foods Delicious Or Just Plain Weird?

Recently, a post from a local Kalamazoo area favorite, Schultz's Treat Street, made me wonder: Do Michiganders love weird foods?. The post in question details their latest creation: The Canoli Dog. Described as a hot dog wrapped in a maple bacon waffle cone with candied maple bacon on the inside and a homemade caramel dipping sauce on the side. Take a look:
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

School loses challenge to expired Michigan mask order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a Catholic school’s challenge to Michigan’s 2020-21 mask order. The Whitmer administration policy during the COVID-19 pandemic was dropped about a year ago, making the lawsuit moot, the court said. The appeal was heard by 17 judges at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Potter Park Zoo hosting Turtle Trivia Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Potter Park Zoo is hosting an event called turtle trivia. Participants will be able to compete for first, second, and third place prizes while testing their skills about what they know about the reptile in four rounds of trivia. Tickets for the event are $20...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

As COVID numbers rise, Sparrow’s drive-thru site sees more traffic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state released new COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday. Michigan is reporting nearly 26,000 new cases since last Wednesday for an average of about 3,700 cases a day. The state is also reporting 139 new deaths from COVID. The rise in cases is evident at Sparrow’s drive-thru...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

LCC Off to Juco World Series

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s baseball team is off to Enid, Oklahoma as one of ten schools to participate beginning Saturday in the division two junior college World Series. The Stars last played in 2017. Fresh from winning their Regional over Kellogg Community College this last Saturday in Adrian, LCC has a 43-9 record. LCC is the fifth seed in the double elimination tournament and will make a 14-hour bus ride to Enid.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk at Noon - Rain now but warmer temps later, Antarctic expedition artifacts sold, Zoopolis 500 and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at some heat coming our way after a few bouts of rain. Plus artifacts linked to Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton are sold at auction, the results of the Zoopolis 500, a new snack meshes salty and sweet, and a look at what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: Nature-deficit disorder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studies show children are spending more time indoors and less time outside. It’s a phenomenon some experts have dubbed nature-deficit disorder. Children playing outside may seem like a normal occurrence, but research shows it’s happening much less often. One recent survey found half of all children spend less than an hour outdoors daily -- which is less time than prison inmates do. In fact, inmates at maximum security prisons in the U.S. are guaranteed at least two hours outdoors each day. This lack of outdoor time is denying children of vital time in nature, causing them to become nature deficient.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist tours Rebuilding Michigan Project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II visited a Rebuilding Michigan project in Lansing joined by state and local leaders. The Rebuilding Michigan plan is a 5-year, $3.5 billion investment in the state’s highways and bridges without an increase at the pump. The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Pla is the largest one-time investment in Michigan’s infrastructure in state history.
LANSING, MI

