‘Girls on the Run’ racing to build confidence in Mid-Michigan youth

DETROIT (WILX) - The Big Ten baseball tournament always changes formats and locations. It’s in Omaha again this week and Nebraska is in the field. The crowds will be miniscule. I say play one more week of the regular season in better weather and let the top two teams play a best of three at the regular season champ so there is at least some fan interest far beyond what there is at the moment.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO