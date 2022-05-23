‘Girls on the Run’ racing to build confidence in Mid-Michigan youth

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studies show children are spending more time indoors and less time outside. It’s a phenomenon some experts have dubbed nature-deficit disorder. Children playing outside may seem like a normal occurrence, but research shows it’s happening much less often. One recent survey found half of all children spend less than an hour outdoors daily -- which is less time than prison inmates do. In fact, inmates at maximum security prisons in the U.S. are guaranteed at least two hours outdoors each day. This lack of outdoor time is denying children of vital time in nature, causing them to become nature deficient.
