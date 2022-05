The next time you're out and about in Iowa City, keep an eye out for a new mobile restaurant!. According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new food truck called South Side Street Foods officially started welcoming customers last month. The truck is owned and operated by Chef Daniel Velasquez (aka Chef Prafasi), a Yaqui/Chicano chef who has been working in kitchens for over 20 years. Little Village Mag reports that "South Side Street Foods is a manifestation of his mission to learn more about Indigenous foods and share that knowledge with others."

