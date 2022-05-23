ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Trump reshares post on Truth Social that appears to suggest or predict a civil war in America

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump attends the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 24, 2021.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • Trump re-posted a comment on Truth Social that suggested or predicted civil war in America.
  • The post shared by Trump included the El Salvadoran president's remarks on inflation in the US.
  • Trump's re-post was swiftly rebuked by his critics, like GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Former President Donald Trump this weekend re-shared a comment on Truth Social that appeared to predict or suggest a civil war in America in response to inflation.

Trump re-posted a suggestion from a Truth Social user called "MAGA King Thanos," who commented on a screenshot of a tweet from El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele.

In the tweet, Bukele wrote: "The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. Something so big and powerful can't be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.

Bukele's remarks came in response to a Bloomberg tweet on coping with inflation in the US if one earns under $300,000 a year.

The post that Trump re-shared captured the Truth Social user's comment on Bukele's tweet, which read "Civil war."

Trump re-posted a Truth Social user's suggestion of civil war in the US.

Screengrab/Truth Social

Bukele is El Salvador's millennial president — a controversial figure who once switched up his Twitter bio to call himself "the coolest dictator in the world."

Trump's re-post was picked up on by conservative political activist George Conway, the husband of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway .

"Nothing to see here. Just a former president of the United States sharing a social media post advocating or predicting civil war in the United States. No biggie," he tweeted.

Trump's comment was also swiftly rebuked by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of Trump's staunchest critics in the GOP.

"Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now?" Kinzinger tweeted . "Or are we just wanting to get through 'just one more election first...?"

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell also weighed in on Trump's post, tweeting : "Donald Trump is calling for Civil War. Of course, like Vietnam and the walk to the Insurrection, he won't be man enough to fight it."

Trump's post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 548

VOTE BLUE 2022
3d ago

If there is a civil war it will be between the 733 hate groups and those of us tired of watching them trying to intimate real Americans. They are not the only ones with guns.

Reply(61)
118
Merrill Moores
3d ago

These are quiet consistent discussions in my world which is employed, college educated, married, parents, 40+, Trump is not initiating the discussuon. He is echoing it.

Reply(36)
79
Tile Guy
3d ago

it's only the Republicans that's touting civil war ,and violence if they don't get their way , violence is the last desperate act of a losing argument

Reply(26)
66
