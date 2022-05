Click here to read the full article. After coming up short in the Oscar race for his role as Pa in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Jamie Dornan is trying his hand at the Emmys for his work in the HBO Max series “The Tourist.” Assumed to be going into the brimming limited series categories, Variety has learned exclusively that HBO submitted the show in the drama categories for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards. The HBO series tells the story of a Northern Irish man who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. Following clues to his identity, he tries to find who...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO