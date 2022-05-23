ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ukrainian Manchester City Star Oleksandr Zinchenko Breaks Down After Winning Premier League Title: ‘I’m So Proud to Be Ukrainian, and I Would Love to 1 Day Bring This Title to Ukraine’

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Manchester City once again staged a miraculous comeback on the final day of the Premier League football season to win its fourth EPL title in five years. For one City player, though, this title meant more than the others. Ukrainian Man City star Oleksandr Zinchenko won this trophy for his war-torn...

POLITICS
Sportscasting

