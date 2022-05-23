ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Zane Trace Players Receive Straker Grant To Renovate

By KaJeza Hawkins
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio The Zane Trace Player’s have received a grant from the JW and MH Straker Foundation. The $45,460 grant will go towards renovations of their building, the Renner theater. The President of the Zane Trace Players, Rich Tolliver says that grant was much...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

County Sells Putnam Ave. Building

The Muskingum County Commissioners have accepted a bid for a county owned building on Putnam Avenue. The building at 333 Putnam was sold for $170,000 to Reach Educational Services LLC out of Dublin, Ohio. Muskingum County Commissioner Mollie Crooks said that company will open a clinic at the site for...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Child Justice Center Opens in Muskingum Co.

Muskingum County now has a children’s justice center that seeks to empower child abuse survivors and help them find a road to healing. Heroes Landing opened in Zanesville earlier this month. The non-profit’s intention is to provide a space where a child won’t feel scared to share their abuse story.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
WHIZ

City Continues Toward Establishing Confluence Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville has taken another step toward finishing the Confluence Park Improvement Project. The city acquired much of the land for the park at the confluence of the Licking and Muskingum Rivers from the Muskingum County Community Foundation. The city then submitted a grant application to the Ohio Public Works Commission with the intent of turning it into a green space.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

E. Guernsey School Board approves positive Five Year Forecast, says good-bye to popular administrator

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey School Board viewed a favorable Five Year Forecast and said good-bye to a beloved administrator during Wednesday night’s meeting. During the regular May Board of Education meeting, District CFO Matt Reed presented the District’s Five Year Forecast. Reed pointed out that two of the district’s main revenue sources consists of Property Taxes and Grants. Recently, the property tax values have dropped around $775,000 and specifically, mineral rights have dropped around $30,000. This however, may not be as bad as it seems. Ascent Resources LLC accounts for approximately 65% of the mineral value contribution to the district, have changed the payment schedule from once a year to twice. This changes the look of the forecast depending on the time of the year. Despite the ups and downs of the oil and gas world, Reed says that the district is still projecting a slight increase in revenues throughout the forecast period. On the other side of the ledger, expenditures, the largest outlay continues to be personnel and services. Salary increases are a part of the negotiated contracts and services continue to increase due the increasing cost of living. However, health insurance rates are holding and supplies, materials and capital outlay expenses seemed to be steady.
OLD WASHINGTON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Downtown Ashland's first arch installed along Main Street

ASHLAND — A small, giddy crowd gathered early Thursday morning at the entrance of Downtown Ashland. It was time to witness history. The city’s very first arch — coming in at 50 feet wide and nearly 30 feet tall — imposed its grand self over Main Street around 8 a.m. as its parents, Lloyd and Norma Wygant, readied themselves to be the first people to drive under it.
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon public hearing shows community divided over solar

MOUNT VERNON — A public hearing on Tuesday offered community members the chance to voice their thoughts on whether the county commissioners should allow wind and solar farms in Knox County. For two hours, 41 people took advantage of the opportunity, presenting arguments for and against solar. The speakers,...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

First Baptist Church Free Fresh Produce Market

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Eastside Community Ministry and First Baptist Church have partnered up to give away boxes of fruits and vegetables in a Free Fresh Produce Market this Friday, May 26th. The boxes, provided by Mid-Ohio Food Bank will be packed and loaded into cars by volunteers during...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Jw#Mh Straker Foundation#The Zane Trace Players#The Renner Theater
WHIZ

National Senior Health & Fitness Day 2022

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Thursday was National Senior Health and Fitness Day across the country and here in Muskingum County. The James Singer Activity Center hosted several vendors, as well as seniors from around the community. The event takes place annually on the last Wednesday in May and offers a...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Local Student Wins Patriotic Themed Speech Contest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – John McIntire Elementary School entered a student into a patriotic themed speech contest, who won regional and State competitions on her way to advancing to compete in the national competition. God, Flag, & Country is an oratory competition sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Eagles meant...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Area Businesses Form Putnam Entertainment District

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Businesses in the Muskingum Avenue area of Putnam in Zanesville are working together to create the Putnam Entertainment District. The businesses Monday announced the new initiative and provided details on the district’s launch Memorial Day weekend starting on Saturday, May 28th. The district was created...
ZANESVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Whirlpool responds to upcoming closings

MARION—-Chad Parks of Marion Whirlpool released the following announcement to Crawford County Now:. “Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, we have scheduled down days for all hourly employees at our Marion operations on Thursday, May 26 and May 31 – June 3. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes.”
MARION, OH
WHIZ

Paul Charles Kulisek

Paul Charles Kulisek, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home. Paul was born November 24, 1951, son of the late Paul R. and Corinne E. (Beattie) Kulisek. In addition to his parents, Paul is also preceded in death by his best friend, Roger Tabler.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Main Street repairs slated for next week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced that on Tuesday, May 31, from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM, crews will be making repairs to the roadway previously damaged from a water main break on Main Street between 2nd Street and the Y-Bridge. Travel will be restricted to one lane for...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Meet Kamie, K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center always has a furry friend in need of a forever friend. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid has introduced us to many friendly and adorable dogs but none as special as Kamie. “Today we have Kamie. She came in as...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

ODOT Announces Construction Closures

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As the Interstate 70 reconstruction project continues through downtown Zanesville, the Ohio Department of Transportation remains busy with various other road projects throughout the area. Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced some upcoming closures that will affect I-70 and State...
ZANESVILLE, OH

