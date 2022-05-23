Zane Trace Players Receive Straker Grant To Renovate

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey School Board viewed a favorable Five Year Forecast and said good-bye to a beloved administrator during Wednesday night’s meeting. During the regular May Board of Education meeting, District CFO Matt Reed presented the District’s Five Year Forecast. Reed pointed out that two of the district’s main revenue sources consists of Property Taxes and Grants. Recently, the property tax values have dropped around $775,000 and specifically, mineral rights have dropped around $30,000. This however, may not be as bad as it seems. Ascent Resources LLC accounts for approximately 65% of the mineral value contribution to the district, have changed the payment schedule from once a year to twice. This changes the look of the forecast depending on the time of the year. Despite the ups and downs of the oil and gas world, Reed says that the district is still projecting a slight increase in revenues throughout the forecast period. On the other side of the ledger, expenditures, the largest outlay continues to be personnel and services. Salary increases are a part of the negotiated contracts and services continue to increase due the increasing cost of living. However, health insurance rates are holding and supplies, materials and capital outlay expenses seemed to be steady.

OLD WASHINGTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO