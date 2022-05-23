ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLANT UNHAPPY WITH GAME 3 SHENANIGANS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday's Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers ended with a bit of animosity. In the final moments of the game, Hurricanes' forward Max Domi appeared to cross-check Rangers' defenseman Ryan Lindgren. This drew quite the...

markerzone.com

HURRICANES PUSH RANGERS TO THE BRINK OF ELIMINATION

Entering Thursday's Game 5 in Raleigh, the Carolina Hurricanes were undefeated at home. On the flip side, they remain winless on the road. Carrying all of the momentum into a possible swing game in the series, the Rangers looked to change that narrative and head back home with a series lead.
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Look: Goalie Gave Up Horrific Goal Last Night

It's not every night that you see a 132-foot game-tying goal. Especially in the playoffs. On Tuesday, the Calgary Flames caught Mike Smith sleeping; forcing an unbelievable misplay by the 40-year-old Oilers goalie to tie things up 3-3 in the third. Hockey fans couldn't believe the goalie's gaffe on social...
NHL
markerzone.com

KEVIN WEEKES REPORTEDLY IN THE MIX TO LAND GM GIG IN NHL

Kevin Weekes may be getting a new gig this summer. This time in the form of an NHL general manager. According to San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng, Kevin Weekes is a strong candidate to become the San Jose Sharks next GM. Another reliable source reported the same information as Elliotte Friedman stated that he believes that Weekes is in the mix for sure.
NHL
Jets X-Factor

Is Zach Wilson a Rangers or Islanders fan? Jets QB declares his stance

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sets the record straight on his hockey fandom. Zach Wilson has an identity crisis on his hands when it comes to his NHL fandom. Mere weeks after he was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Jets quarterback captured the hearts of New York Islanders fans by going wild with Jets teammates during Isles playoff games at Nassau Coliseum. Wilson, Dan Feeney, and other Jets players cheered on Long Island’s local team through a playoff run that fell just one victory shy of the Stanley Cup Finals.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

VEGAS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN TWO NAMES FOR HEAD COACHING VACANCY

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Vegas Golden Knights have interest in Paul Maurice and Rick Tocchet for the head coaching role after they fired Peter DeBoer on May 16th. "Still early in their process, but there's some league-wide chatter the Golden Knights have interest in speaking...
NHL
FanSided

Watch: Umps screw Miguel Cabrera out of go-ahead walk and he was not happy

Miguel Cabrera was screwed out of a go-ahead walk in the top of the ninth, and he let the home plate umpire know how he really felt about it. In a season that has already been a dream for MLB legend Miguel Cabrera in terms of his individual accomplishments, the Detroit Tigers veteran was looking to give his team a lift in a moment when they needed it on Wednesday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Frustrating Yankees Fan Video

In the latest case of poor Yankees fan behavior, a member of the home team's crowd robbed a child of an Aaron Judge baseball and the memory of a lifetime. When a ball was fouled off to right field , New York's star slugger attempted to hand a young fan a souvenir before a grown man's arm reached over and grabbed it away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

CALGARY NEWS ANCHOR WITH A GREAT QUOTE ON FACING CONNOR MCDAVID IN THESE PLAYOFFS (W/VIDEO)

The disappointment in Calgary will sting for a while. For the first time in over three decades, NHL fans were treated to a playoff series featuring a Battle of Alberta. While the Flames did finish ahead of Edmonton in the regular season, the two teams were pretty close and this should have been a grueling battle. Instead, the Oilers pulled off a victory in five games, led by the man most consider to be the best player in the world right now, and perhaps one of the greatest ever before he finishes.
NHL
markerzone.com

FLAMES CHRIS TANEV PLAYED THROUGH MAJOR INJURIES IN THE POST SEASON; SURGERY UPCOMING

No player in the NHL's post season will ever use it as an excuse when they're eliminated. But, the playoffs combined with a long regular season take a physical toll. With the Calgary Flames now officially out of the running, we're hearing of some major injuries that one of their key defencemen was dealing with.
NHL
markerzone.com

EVANDER KANE NOT TRAVELING WITH TEAM TO CALGARY FOR PERSONAL REASONS

After netting five goals in four games, Evander Kane will not travel with the Oilers to Calgary for Game 5. His girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy some time today, per Ryan Rishaug of TSM Edmonton. Evander Kane's family situation has been in the news quite a bit in...
NHL
markerzone.com

SOCCER CLUB SUSPENDS PLAYER AFTER MESSAGES SENT TO NAZEM KADRI

Consequences have come about after nasty, racist messages were sent to Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche. During game three of the Avs' second round series against the St. Louis Blues, Kadri was involved in a collision with Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington that knocked the netminder out of the game and, as it was revealed later, the remainder of the series. The next day, Kadri's wife posted screenshots of several messages he had received that contained racism and violence. None of the names of the people who had sent the messages were covered in the screen shots that started being shared on social media. Now, one of the people who sent Kadri a message is paying the price.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

DYLAN LARKIN SWITCHES AGENTS AND HIS OLD ONE ISN'T TOO HAPPY

It's a sure sign that Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings is looking for a big payday. With one season left to go on his current deal, Larkin has made the sudden decision to change agents, going with heavyweight CCA Sports and representative Pat Brisson (along with Matt Williams). Brisson's active contracts in the NHL currently represent over $1.1 billion in money. It's not necessarily a surprise that Larkin would switch to this agency, but his former one says it was 'blindsided' by the decision.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

FLAMES EXPECTED TO SOON RECEIVE CALLS REGARDING GAUDREAU

After being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 by the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, the discussion for the Calgary Flames moving forward is what will their roster look like next season?. Both Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau are without contracts for the 2022-23 season, although the...
NHL
markerzone.com

PAIR OF NHL VETERANS RE-SIGN WITH NL CLUB GENEVE-SERVETTE

Geneve-Servette, who play in Switzerland's top division, National League, announced on Thursday that they've re-signed NHL veterans Sami Vatanen and Valtteri Filppula and have also signed former NHLer Linus Omark. Omark and Vatanen's contracts are for two-years, while Filppula's is for one year. The quotes in this story are translated...
NHL
markerzone.com

BRAD MARCHAND WILL MISS START OF NEXT SEASON AFTER SUCCESSFUL SURGERY

The Boston Bruins just announced star forward Brad Marchand will miss the next six months after undergoing a successful hip arthroscopy & labral repair. That places his timeline of return approximately two months into next season, so he likely wouldn't see action until around December. Team release attached below:. Marchand,...
NHL
markerzone.com

CAPS' TOM WILSON TO MISS GOOD CHUNK OF THE REGULAR SEASON IN 2022-23

Very bad news for the Washington Capitals and their fans. The team has announced Tom Wilson, a major part of the Caps, will miss a good portion of the 2022-23 season. "Caps forward Tom Wilson, who was injured on May 3 in Game 1 against Florida, underwent a successful surgical procedure on his left knee to reconstruct his torn ACL. Based on the nature of this procedure, Wilson is expected to miss 6-8 months." - Capitals PR.
NHL

