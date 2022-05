Your Golden State Warriors are — admit it, somewhat miraculously — just a single victory away from a slightly-less-than-swaggering return to the NBA Finals. It’s been a messy campaign, as I’ve possibly belabored all season long, but now, undeniably a successful one. This run to the Finals (knock on the laws of probability wood) will possibly go down as their most inspiring accomplishment since the 2015 campaign. Certainly, it’s the most unlikely.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO