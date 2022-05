MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Police will host Coffee with a Cop on Thursday at Cold Smoke Coffeehouse, 2051 W Oak St. Suite 5. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The department says the mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down barriers the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

