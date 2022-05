A six-run opening frame has fueled the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-5 victory over Birmingham on Wednesday night. After starter Eduardo Salazar fanned two of the three batters he faced in the first inning, five of the Lookouts first six batters reached base in the bottom half of the inning as the Lookouts began to take control. After Mike Siani reached on a fielding error, Matt McLain got the scoring underway with an RBI on his 8th double of the season. Three batters later, Ivan Johnson, appearing in just his second game at Double-A, plated his first run with a bases loaded walk.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO