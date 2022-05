JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Jasper County, Missouri judge sentences a Saint Louis woman to prison for robbing a Joplin store at knife-point. Authorities say in January last year Tiffany Madison was at the academy sports and outdoors on South Rangeline in Joplin when she was confronted by a store employee for concealing merchandise. Police say she then grabbed a knife from a shelf and threatened the employee with it, then left the store and was later arrested. Madison pled guilty to a robbery charge and on Tuesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison. You can find a link to the story we aired here.

