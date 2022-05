A 22-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a female victim accused him of stealing her car. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence on SW 39th Circle in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she was at the residence with William Donato Martinez and another friend.

