Jacinda Ardern eyes off 'persistent issue' with Australia as she prepares to stick up for criminals in first battle with new PM Anthony Albanese

By Natalie Wolfe
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Anthony Albanese's win is being closely watched by global leaders, but especially New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who hopes the change in leadership may finally mean the end of divisive deportation laws.

Australia's '501' deportations, where foreign nationals are required to maintain 'good character' or risk being given a one-way ticket to their birth country and told never to return, has triggered some frosty discussions with New Zealand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEP71_0fn0mdYn00
The New Zealand PM's first battle with Australia will be our deportation laws, that see hundreds of Kiwis sent back home every year (pictured, Jacinda Ardern in Wellington)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DXu5_0fn0mdYn00
Mr Albanese (pictured, centre, on Monday with Penny Wong and Jim Chalmers), the 31st prime minister of Australia, won't completely get rid of the deportation laws

The powers, under section 501 of the Migration Act, allows the immigration minister to deport hundreds of people each year on the basis of 'bad character', most of whom are from New Zealand.

However New Zealand has long argued that many criminals deported across the Tasman have zero ties to the country, with many born there but spending their entire life in Australia.

Doing the rounds on breakfast TV on Monday morning, Ms Ardern said she hoped her relationship with Australia would improve now that Mr Albanese was in office.

'The prime minister-elect is heading to a Quad meeting. I'm off to the United States,' she said.

'We talked about the ability to meet sometime soon so that we can talk face-to-face about those issues.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwmLL_0fn0mdYn00
Jacinda Ardern and Anthony Albanese (pictured) have had a good relationship so far, with both leaders from centre-left governments

First on Ms Ardern's agenda will be tackling deportation laws, which she described as a 'persistent issue in our relationship'.

Mr Albanese did make some concessions about the laws in the final few days of the election campaign but admitted they would not be completely wiped out.

'If people commit serious offences then action should be taken in Australia's national interests,' the new PM said on the campaign trail.

'Jacinda Ardern is someone who I've met with here in Australia and also in Wellington and in Auckland. I think she is an outstanding prime minister and I'm sure that we would have a very warm and cordial relationship.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAo4P_0fn0mdYn00
Villawood detention centre, in Sydney's west, holds hundreds of people awaiting deportation out of Australia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8bAX_0fn0mdYn00
Anthony Albanese (pictured on Sunday after his historic win) has promised to revisit Australia's strict deportation laws

Ms Ardern said the biggest issue was the way the 501 rule is 'applied where we've had individuals who had no connection to New Zealand'.

'It's been a persistent issue in our relationship,' she said on Monday morning.

'That was the part that you saw the prime minister-elect recognise.

'In those early talks I've had with with Anthony, certainly he knows those are the things I'm keen to discuss... so look, let's see, let's have those discussions.'

Ms Ardern and Mr Albanese have already spoken twice since the Labor leader was declared the new PM.

And the trans-Tasman leaders could be meeting face-to-face as early as June when the Pacific Islands Forum is held in Fiji.

Ms Ardern gave her most damning assessment of the '501' deportations back in February 2020 when she called out then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison for 'testing the friendship'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unznq_0fn0mdYn00
Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu in August 2019, six months before the New Zealand PM called out Australia for 'testing the friendship' with its deportation laws

'You have deported more than 2000 individuals, and among them will be genuine Kiwis who do need to learn the consequences of their actions,' she said at the time in Sydney, next to an uncomfortable Mr Morrison.

'But among those 2000 are individuals who are too young to become criminals on our watch, they were too young to become patched gang members, too young to be organised criminals.

'We will own our people. We ask that Australia stops exporting theirs.'

Ms Ardern told Mr Morrison she did not want to 'have a race to the bottom' but she would continue to 'raise these issues frankly'.

At the weekend, the New Zealand PM wasted no time issuing a message of congratulations to Mr Albanese.

'Anthony and I have had the chance to meet before and I have no doubt we'll have a strong working relationship that will serve both countries,' the New Zealand PM said in a statement.

Ms Ardern said Australia and New Zealand were at their 'best' when they 'work together'.

'When we acknowledge our mutual interests, our shared values and the uniqueness of our perspectives; when we stand united as allies and whānau (family), recognising the strength in our diversity,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUDEO_0fn0mdYn00
Ms Ardern (pictured with Mr Albanese) has already spoken to the new PM twice since his election win on Saturday

Section 501 of the Migration Act gives Australia's immigration minister sweeping powers to kick out people who are sentenced to 12 months or longer in prison.

The minister can also refuse entry to anyone with a 'substantial criminal record' or immediately cancel their visa.

The policy has long been a divisive one in Australia with many deportees taken to immigration detention after serving their jail sentence.

On Sunday, the day after the federal election, The Guardian reported a New Zealand woman had taken her own life at Villawood detention centre, in Sydney's west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6NE9_0fn0mdYn00
Detainees try to attract attention as protests into Australia's detention laws were underway back in 2012.

According to the publication, the woman's visa had been suspended under section 501 and she had been in the immigration detention centre for the past six months, awaiting deportation.

The Migration Act was amended in December 2014 and since then, deportations have risen sharply.

