Harvey B. Young Jr., 102, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, January 14, 2022. Harvey was born on December 23, 1919, in Kirksville, MO, to the late Harvey B. Young Sr. and Frances Vail Young. His passing was preceded by his wife of 55 years Jane Clinton Young who passed on May 28, 1998, and his son Harvey B. Young III (Trey) and survived by Trey’s wife, Kathryn Hogenson Young (who passed on January 31, 2022). Harvey was also preceded in death by his special friend Dorothy (Dottie) Davidson from Hannibal.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO