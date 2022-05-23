ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Writers "Can't Believe" the Movie Got Made

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend saw the release of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+, and it might go down as the strangest movie to be released by the studio in some time. The film dives into the obsession with reboots and nostalgia in Hollywood, a trend that Disney has largely been at...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reveals Tribute to Loki That You Probably Missed

The next installment in Marvel Studios' Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, will be the first film in the series without Loki, Odinson's adopted brother. Tom Hiddleston's Loki was killed in the current timeline during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and a variant from another timeline still exists outside the laws of time and space, working alongside the TVA in his solo Disney+ TV series. As far as Thor knows, though, Loki is dead, and the Asgardian has chosen to honor his fallen brother with a permanent tribute.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Reveals Surprising Avengers Cameo

Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers includes a surprising cameo from an unsung Avenger. In the Disney+ movie, fans noticed that there were a lot of Marvel Easter eggs running around. On Twitter, @Gwenstacying spotted Tigra from Avengers: United They Stand in the convention scenes. This is where a lot of the major cameos occur in the film. Every frame is packed to the brim with references, allusions and other pop culture weirdness. In fact, sticking with Marvel, one background detail from the film really threw a ton of people for a loop. Some fans noticed that Miles Morales' mural from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can be seen in the background of one shot. The homage was so cool that the film's producers highlighted it on Twitter once they discovered its presence. While some may be critical of Chip 'n Dale, it's clear that a lot of fans had the time of their life with this real-life Easter egg hunt.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Responds to Pleas for Another Scooby-Doo Movie With a Dark Twist

James Gunn is best known for helming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as DC's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, but the director has a long history with famous franchises. Back in 2002, Gunn wrote the beloved live-action version of Scooby-Doo as well as its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Many fans are eager for another live-action Scooby-Doo film, preferably one that sees the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. (Fred), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne), Linda Cardellini (Velma), and Matthew Lillard (Shaggy). Gunn was originally supposed to write a third film, but it was scrapped, and now the director doesn't think it would work considering the life span of a Great Dane. Today, the director responded to some please for another Scooby-Doo movie, and the conversation took a dark turn.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Images Reveal First Look at Horror Reimagining

Pooh is leaving the lands of Hundred Acre Wood for the realm of indie horror flicks. That's right, horror fiends have discovered the existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an upcoming picture featuring the golden bear in his very own scary movie. An independent feature from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film released a batch of images Wednesday showing off its morbid content, reminiscent of the blood-filled slashers of yesteryear.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akiva Schaffer
Hello Magazine

Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer

Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37. The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week. The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The Black Panther 2 villain might have just leaked

With Doctor Strange 2 approaching $1 billion at the box office and the Thor 4 release closing in, we’ll soon see more and more Black Panther 2 rumors. The biggest question on everyone’s mind is who will replace T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther, and that’s probably a Wakanda Forever secret that Marvel will guard fiercely. Or at least try to. That’s not the kind of rumor we’re looking at today, however. Instead, we have leaks that may give us our first look at the Black Panther 2 villain, the character who will oppose whoever carries the Black Panther mantle next.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip N#Rescue Rangers#Paramount#Dreamworks
ComicBook

Power Rangers Unlimited One-Shot Reveals the Death Ranger (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers comics universe has grown in all sorts of ways over the past few years, and today it expands yet again with a brand new Ranger unlike any other. We've got your exclusive first look at Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1, a new one-shot issue by writer Paul Allor (Power Rangers: The Psycho Path) and artist Katherine Lobo, and the special issue will introduce the world to a mysterious and deadly Ranger whose unearthly secret might spell doom for everyone in the Morphin Grid. Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger is slated to hit stores this August, and you can check out the new covers for the issue below.
COMICS
ComicBook

High School DxD Cosplay Shows Why Akeno is Still Queen

One awesome High School DxD cosplay has brought the series back to the spotlight by showcasing just why Akeno Himejima has her title of Queen! It's been quite a while since fans have gotten to see High School DxD grace their screens with the fourth season released four long years ago, and even then the franchise had to switch its anime over to an entirely new studio and staff. There's been very little talk about the franchise since, but while the future of the anime is unclear fans are still very much keeping their love for the series alive in cool new ways.
COMICS
ComicBook

Aquaman Director James Wan Weighs in on Developing Abandoned The Trench Movie Plans Into New Movie

Few filmmakers have proven as ambitious or imaginative in recent decades as James Wan, who got his start in the horror world with franchises like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, while also able to make the jump seamlessly to big-budget blockbusters like Fast 7 and Aquaman. Despite his talents, some behind-the-scenes shifts saw the planned Aquaman spinoff The Trench be scrapped, which was set to be a horrifying interpretation of the DC Comics lore, and while that project might have been abandoned, Wan isn't ruling out some of those concepts being reimagined as another unsettling experience. Wan's latest film, Malignant, is out now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Stranger Things Season 4 Reveals Custom Xbox Series S Giveaway

To celebrate the release of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix, Microsoft has revealed a custom "Upside Down" Xbox Series S console. Designed to look like a cassette player, the system also features "vines, tendrils and ooze of the flora and fauna found deep within the Upside Down." Given the highly dangerous nature of things found in the Upside Down, the console will come inside a hazmat container, just to be on the safe side! As with other custom Xbox Series S consoles, this one will not be available for purchase; fans interested in obtaining it will have to win one in a special contest.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Spider-Man’ came from Xbox turning down a game deal with Marvel

Microsoft apparently passed on the opportunity to work with Marvel to make games based on the superhero franchise’s characters, which led to Marvel’s Spider-Man from PlayStation, according to book excerpts. As spotted on ResetEra (via VGC), last year’s The Ultimate History Of Video Games, Volume 2 by Steven...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The Boys' Jensen Ackles refused to film season 3 scene

The Boys is well known for going to extremes, but it seems there was one scene that went way too far for new star Jensen Ackles. The Supernatural star is boarding the Amazon Prime series for season 3, taking on the role of original supe Soldier Boy. Speaking to Entertainment...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releasing New Alien Series This Summer

The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox meant bringing a lot of iconic franchises into the realm of Disney, which also means that Marvel Comics is able to dive deep into all corners of a variety of franchises, including the iconic Alien series. Coming this summer is an all-new Alien comic series from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Julius Ohta, which will depict the deadly xenomorph serving as a treacherous threat, but also as potentially being the key to humanity's salvation. Learn more about the new Alien series below before it hits shelves on August 10th.
COMICS
Popculture

Disney+ Just Added a Forgotten Fox Show

Disney+'s streaming library just grew with the addition of a forgotten and entirely unexpected title. Disney+ added The Finder, Fox's short-lived Bones spinoff. The series was quietly added to the streaming lineup on May 20 alongside the J.J. Abrams-created series Alias and the sitcom 8 Simple Rules, which ran from 2002 to 2005 on ABC.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Gran Turismo TV Series in Development at PlayStation

A television series based on PlayStation's long-running racing sim franchise Gran Turismo is now officially in the works. Within recent years, Sony has been greenlighting a number of different TV shows and movies based on some of its most iconic properties. And while many of these secondary forms of media have made sense to make the transition to the big (or small) screen, Gran Turismo seems like it could be quite the departure.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Fantastic Four: Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses Invisible Woman Casting Rumors at Fan Event

Marvel Studios has already introduced us to a version of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we can probably expect to see the rest of Marvel's first family in an upcoming film. The studio already has a Fantastic Four film in development, but it recently lost director Jon Watts, and not much is known about how far along it was. During a recent press event for Jurassic World Dominion in Mexico City, a fan gave Bryce Dallas Howard a Susan Storm/Invisible Woman Funko Pop due to the actress being rumored for the role and the actress profusely denied it. You can check out the denial in the TikTok below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy