Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Writers "Can't Believe" the Movie Got Made

Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers includes a surprising cameo from an unsung Avenger. In the Disney+ movie, fans noticed that there were a lot of Marvel Easter eggs running around. On Twitter, @Gwenstacying spotted Tigra from Avengers: United They Stand in the convention scenes. This is where a lot of the major cameos occur in the film. Every frame is packed to the brim with references, allusions and other pop culture weirdness. In fact, sticking with Marvel, one background detail from the film really threw a ton of people for a loop. Some fans noticed that Miles Morales' mural from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can be seen in the background of one shot. The homage was so cool that the film's producers highlighted it on Twitter once they discovered its presence. While some may be critical of Chip 'n Dale, it's clear that a lot of fans had the time of their life with this real-life Easter egg hunt.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO