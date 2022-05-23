ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Texas softball upsets No. 13 Washington, advances to super regionals

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CM8ZC_0fn0jeTj00

SEATTLE (KXAN) —The Texas Longhorns softball team did it the hard way Sunday, but they are moving on to the super regionals.

After dropping the first game to 13th-seeded and host Washington Huskies 2-1, the Longhorns responded with a 3-2 win in the second game to capture the Seattle regional to extend the team’s season.

Bella Dayton provided the initial tallies for the Longhorns, a 2-run double in the fifth inning to give Texas a 2-0 lead. The inning was extended after Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain was called for an illegal pitch to Janae Jefferson on what appeared to be a fly-out to left field. That would have ended the inning, but Plain jumped during her delivery and the play was nullified.

Jefferson then singled, stole second and Mia Scott walked to set the table for Dayton. Dayton drove an 0-2 pitch from Plain to the left-center field wall and bring both around to score.

Jefferson provided what proved to be the game-winning run for Texas in the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run over the right-field wall for a 3-0 lead. It was her second homer of the regional round and fifth of the season.

The Huskies capitalized on a Texas fielding error to push across their first run in the bottom half. Sami Reynolds reached on the error, and then came all the way around from first base to score on a double by Brooke Nelson to make it 3-1 Longhorns.

After Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini struck out Riley Holtorf, Jenn Cummings smacked an RBI single to draw the Dawgs even closer at 3-2.

Dolcini then struck out Kinsey Fiedler with the tying run on first base to send the Longhorns on. Dolcini scattered seven hits and struck out four with a walk in the victory, her 21st of the year in the circle.

Jefferson, Scott and Dayton each had two hits for Texas.

With the win, Texas advances to the super regionals round on Memorial Day weekend against No. 4-seeded Arkansas. The best-of-three series will be in Fayetteville, and the winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series. Arkansas beat the Oregon Ducks 9-3 in its regional championship to advance.

Texas became the fifth unseeded team to advance into the 16-team super regionals round . Mississippi State knocked off No. 2 Florida State, Oregon State took out No. 11 Tennessee, Stanford topped No. 6 Alabama and Arizona beat No. 15 Missouri.

Top-seeded Oklahoma flexed its muscles with a 20-0 win over Texas A&M to move on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
KARK

It’s Razorbacks, Longhorns, No Need to Say More

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Super Regional should have a packed house tonight when No. 4 Arkansas plays host to No. 18 Texas with the winner of this series advancing to Oklahoma City. Both the Razorbacks and Longhorns got a practice in at Bogle Park on Wednesday. Arkansas (47-9) and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Seattle, WA
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
natureworldnews.com

Pouring Thunderstorms, Flooding Predicted for Texas

For more than a week, Texas cities like Dallas and Austin have been experiencing temperatures around 90°F. The temperature rise has been felt throughout the region, and in some parts, the hot streak has become even longer. Some residents who have been longing for relief from the heat are...
TEXAS STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

The Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas Sold

Pixiu Real Estate and Woodbine Development acquired The Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas. It was the city's first hotel and opened in 1886. Pixiu Real Estate, Woodbine Development Corporation and a collective of Austin-based investors have acquired the capital city’s first and most iconic hotel, The Driskill, from Hyatt Hotels & Resorts.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Washington Huskies
Boston 25 News WFXT

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children and two teachers in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
UVALDE, TX
B93

10 Incredible Texas Castles…Knight in Shining Armor Optional

Texas might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of castles. Yet, there are many amazing castles here in Texas. Some not that far from San Angelo. Here are some amazing castles you can find in the "Kingdom of Texas"Photo: Justin Wright via www.lifeofjustin.com. 1....
TEXAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Say They’ve Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another Local Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they have collected enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local November ballot in Killeen. This marks the latest success for Ground Game Texas, a progressive advocacy group that recently championed a decriminalization measure in Austin that voters overwhelmingly approved at the ballot earlier this month.
TEXAS STATE
Mic

Matthew McConaughey spoke out after the horrific shooting in his hometown

Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, spoke out on Tuesday night about the horrific mass shooting in his hometown. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he began in a statement posted on Twitter. “We can not exhale once again, make excuses, and accept this tragic reality as the status quo,” he continued.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
KTBS

Texas Attorney General Paxton defeats Bush in GOP runoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won his Republican runoff election against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Tuesday despite facing a slew of legal problems, including an FBI investigation and a trial on securities fraud charges. Bush is the only member of his famous...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austin ISD police chief leaving after 4 years

AUSTIN, Texas — The chief of Austin ISD's police department is leaving to lead a different agency. Ashley Gonzalez posted his announcement on social media on May 24, saying he has accepted an offer to lead another agency in New England. "It has been my honor to serve and...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Blood donations needed after Texas school shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South Texas Blood & Tissue is hosting an emergency blood drive Wednesday at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. after a Texas shooting at an elementary school left at least 14 students and a teacher dead. Others are injured and being treated in Texas hospitals. South […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy