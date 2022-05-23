ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks signing veteran WR Marquise Goodwin

By Ely Allen
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLybM_0fn0j36D00
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (84) looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Goodwin is a deep-threat wide receiver that was drafted out of Texas in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. His best year in Buffalo saw him catch 29 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns.

That performance convinced the San Francisco 49ers to give him a chance and Goodwin gave them the best season of his career, catching 56 balls for 962 yards and two touchdowns. He was only able to play in 11 games the following year but was still able to put up a career high four touchdown catches. He played in nine games to start the 2019 season before being placed on injured reserve.

The 49ers traded Goodwin to Philadelphia in the next offseason for a swap of sixth-round picks. Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stipulations in the trade agreement reverted Goodwin back to San Francisco and the Eagles received a seventh-round draft pick as a result of the failed deal. The 49ers released him the next day. Last season, Goodwin signed with the Chicago Bears, getting limited looks in 14 games of action.

Seattle returns their top three wide receivers in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain, but, behind them, their fourth-most productive receiver was rookie D’Wayne Eskridge who had 10 receptions for 64 yards in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Seahawks were high on UNC QB Sam Howell

New Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, whom Washington selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft, had a lot of supporters in the Seahawks organization, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Seattle, which traded franchise icon Russell Wilson to the Broncos earlier this offseason, was connected to collegiate QBs throughout the pre-draft process, but the team decided against drafting a signal-caller .
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks work out S George Iloka

Iloka, 32, has an interesting career timeline. The former Cincinnati fifth-round pick did not play in 2019 or 2021. His 2020 ACL tear, sustained during an October practice with the Vikings, interrupted his chance at sticking in the league again. But the Seahawks may give him a chance to vie for a roster spot soon.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Byron Allen still a candidate for Broncos' ownership

The field is narrowing for candidates to purchase the Broncos. Among the semifinalists is the group headed by Byron Allen, per Mike Klis of 9News. The media mogul was one of the first prospective buyers to be named as an interested party back in February. He confirmed that the NFL had approached him years earlier about the possibility of buying a franchise when the opportunity arose. Doing so successfully would make the 60-year-old the first Black owner in the league.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The result of Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout, revealed

Colin Kaepernick participated in a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The workout is undoubtedly the largest stride Kaepernick has made in returning to the NFL. But how did it go? Is Kaepernick the newest face of the franchise, and is Derek Carr’s position as the Raiders starting quarterback still intact?
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Buffalo, NY
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Future remains uncertain for four-time Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton remains a free agent, but there is still little clarity on his future. As detailed by Stephen Holder of The Athletic (subscription required), all options remain on the table for the veteran. One of those is retirement, something which the 32-year-old was reported to be contemplating in January,...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Drew Brees addresses potential NFL return

In a tweet Sunday night, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees addressed the future of his professional career, namely, the uncertainty of said future career. To be very clear, Brees did not tease or hint at a return, he merely acknowledged it as one of several options, which is the most we’ve heard from him on the subject in some time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Lockett
Pro Football Rumors

Bears' Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom getting best chance to start

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft last year by the Chicago Bears, but only got a small portion of his rookie season to earn a spot on the line. Well, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, the new Bears’ staff is giving him the best chance, alongside fellow 2021 draft pick Larry Borom, to start at right or left tackle.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints sign veteran LB Eric Wilson

The New Orleans Saints continue to add veteran help post-draft. While Eric Wilson is not a New Orleans native like Tyrann Mathieu or Jarvis Landry, he represents a veteran with starter experience to join the team in recent days. Wilson signed with the Saints on Monday, joining running back Devine...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

RB Tarik Cohen appears to suffer leg injury during livestreamed workout

After missing most of the 2020 NFL season with a torn ACL and MCL, as well as a tibial plateau fracture, and missing the entire 2021 season recovering from those injuries, former-Bears running back Tarik Cohen may be looking at another unfortunate setback. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Cohen looks “to have suffered a serious lower-leg injury during a workout (that he was) streaming on IG Live.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Veteran#49ers#Bears#American Football#Wr#The Buffalo Bills#Eagles
Pro Football Rumors

Veteran DL Jack Crawford announces retirement

Veteran defensive linemen Jack Crawford is calling it a career. In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, the 33-year-old announced that his is retiring from the NFL. Crawford was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2012, following his arrival at Penn State from London, England. He saw limited playing time with the team over the course of two seasons, but his workload increased after he signed with the Cowboys. His snap percentage jumped in each of the three campaigns he spent in Dallas, including the 2016 season in which he made 10 starts. Overall, Crawford posted 9.5 sacks in 38 games as a Cowboy.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

NFL decision on Deshaun Watson punishment expected by July?

The NFL’s Deshaun Watson investigation has entered its final stages, but the league has not wrapped up one of its key prongs. The Browns quarterback met with NFL investigators this week in Houston. New information will be presented to the public soon, and the league is expected to seek a second meeting with Watson, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals far from long-term deal with Jessie Bates

That would have significant consequences in both the short- and long-term, as Dragon further states that Bates “has no intentions” of signing his franchise tender. The one-year tag would pay him just under $13M, but Bates has been vocal about his desire for a multi-year extension since he became eligible for one.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Pro Football Rumors

Terry McLaurin away from team facilities during extension talks

McLaurin began the team’s offseason program April 18 by participating in all team activities other than on-field work, but the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala notes the veteran wide receiver did not show up for the Commanders’ first OTA Monday and has not been with the team since the draft (Twitter links).
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Giants lineman Jon Feliciano takes shot at his former team Bills

New Giants’ interior offensive lineman Jon Feliciano had some interesting comments about how his time in Buffalo came to an end, according to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. After not being utilized in the Bills’ overtime loss to Kansas City, Felicano was quoted saying part of him thought they “got what (they) deserved.”
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy