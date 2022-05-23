Seahawks signing veteran WR Marquise Goodwin

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (84) looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Goodwin is a deep-threat wide receiver that was drafted out of Texas in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. His best year in Buffalo saw him catch 29 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns.

That performance convinced the San Francisco 49ers to give him a chance and Goodwin gave them the best season of his career, catching 56 balls for 962 yards and two touchdowns. He was only able to play in 11 games the following year but was still able to put up a career high four touchdown catches. He played in nine games to start the 2019 season before being placed on injured reserve.

The 49ers traded Goodwin to Philadelphia in the next offseason for a swap of sixth-round picks. Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stipulations in the trade agreement reverted Goodwin back to San Francisco and the Eagles received a seventh-round draft pick as a result of the failed deal. The 49ers released him the next day. Last season, Goodwin signed with the Chicago Bears, getting limited looks in 14 games of action.

Seattle returns their top three wide receivers in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain, but, behind them, their fourth-most productive receiver was rookie D’Wayne Eskridge who had 10 receptions for 64 yards in 2021.