Harry Styles Beats Sam Ryder In Tight U.K. Chart Race

By Lars Brandle
 3 days ago

Sam Ryder hits orbit on the U.K. chart with “Space Man” (via Parlophone), the singer’s entry for the recent Eurovision Song Contest, while Harry Styles locks-down a seventh week at No. 1 with “As It Was” (Columbia).

Following a tight chart race, Styles emerges triumphant. “As It Was,” lifted from Harry’s House , which dropped last Friday (May 20), notches another 6.4 million streams during the chart cycle for its seventh consecutive chart crown. “As It Was” drawn equal with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto , for the longest-running No. 1 of 2022.

With Styles on top, Ryder settles for second place, also his ranking in the final of 2022 Eurovision Song Contest , held May 14 in Turin, Italy.

The Essex singer now boasts the highest-charting U.K. Eurovision entry since Gina G’s “Ooh Ahh…Just A Little Bit” hit No. 1 in 1996. “Space Man” was the most-downloaded track during the U.K. chart week, the OCC reports.

The winner of this year’s Eurovision, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra , mark their first appearance on the U.K. chart as “Stefania” (Relentless) bows at No. 38.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar makes a big splash on the Official U.K. Singles Chart following the release of Mr Morale & The Big Steppers , his first album release in five years. Three tracks from Mr Morale (via Interscope) arrive on the tally, including two in the Top 10: “N95” (No. 6), “Die Hard” (No. 7) and “United in Grief” (No. 14).

Further down the list, Tion Wayne and La Roux blast to No. 16 with “IFTK” (Atlantic), which samples the samples the latter singer’s debut single, “In For The Kill.” It’s Wayne’s eighth Top 20 and La Roux’s third and first in 13 years, since “Bulletproof” hit No. 1 in 2009.

Finally, My Chemical Romance return to the chart for the first time in eight years with The “Foundations of Decay” (Warner Records) new at No. 37. It’s the U.S. alternative rock outfit’s ninth Top 40 appearance.

