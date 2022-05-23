ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

VIDEO: Timberland High Senior Awarded $551K In Scholarships

By Nikki Gaskins Campbell
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 3 days ago
Pictured: Marquisha Johnson, a senior at Timberland High School in St. Stephen, S.C. (Credit: Marquita Johnson)

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. – Paying for college will be a little easier for one Berkeley County high school senior.

During senior night at Timberland High School last week, the principal read out the many scholarships soon-to-be graduate Marquisha Johnson received.

With every scholarship named, her classmates applauded her achievements.

Some of the scholarships came from Berkeley Electric, Russellville High School Class of 1961, Clemson University, Claflin University, University of South Carolina, Charleston Southern University, etc.

Altogether, Johnson racked up approximately $551,000 in scholarships but reportedly plans to attend the University of South Carolina.

Throughout high school, she’s been involved in athletics, school band and teacher cadet.

According to USC ‘s website, for in-state residents, tuition is currently $26,822 for the 2021-2022 school year. More than 97 percent of freshmen attending the university receive scholarships and financial aid.

walterborolive.com

Monroe signs with Claflin University for Track & Field

Colleton County High School senior Bethany Monroe inked a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to participate in track & field at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The Panthers compete in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association within Division II. According to Monroe, she was offered a full academic scholarship to attend Claflin University prior to her decision to continue her track & field career. Monroe has been a valued member of the Colleton County track & field team for seven years. In addition, she participated in volleyball and basketball for Cougar Athletics. “The opportunity to run track came through God giving me coaches like Coach Boone, Coach Singleton, and Coach Pierce who reached out to contact the Claflin coaching staff,” said Monroe. “I hope to contribute with speed in sprinting events. I am very thankful to attend Claflin University in the fall and continue my career there with Coach Jackson and his wonderful staff and future teammates.” Monroe is the daughter of Magdline and Mark Monroe. She plans to pursue a degree in exercise science or sports medicine.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
bcsdschools.net

BCSD band programs score Outstanding Performance Award

Berkeley County School District would like to recognize the four following school band programs for earning the highest achievement they could earn at a state level. Hanahan Middle, Sangaree Middle, Westview Middle and Hanahan High’s band programs have all earned the Outstanding Performance Award for the 2021-2022 school year.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County native named S.C. Superintendent of the Year

A Hampton County native has been named the 2023 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year. Williston District 29 Superintendent Dr. Marcella Shaw, who will lead the new Barnwell County Consolidated School District, received the award May 5 in Columbia during the final S.C. Superintendents Roundtable meeting for the school year. The award was given by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA).
bcsdschools.net

New Carnes Crossroads school named for late board member Carolyn Lewis

Berkeley County School District’s new K-8 school under construction in Carnes Crossroads finally has a name. Board members voted unanimously to name the new school Carolyn Lewis School at Tuesday night’s board meeting. The school is being named for Carolyn Lewis-Craft (often referred to as “Carolyn Lewis”), who...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
City
Saint Stephen, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Russellville, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Education
News19 WLTX

Hemp research center coming to Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Bright Ma Innovation Center, known as BIC, is a hemp research and innovation center that will be located on an 85 acre of land right outside of Orangeburg. It's owned by Charleston-based company Bright Ma Farms. “Expanding the hemp threshold to encompass everything that...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County School District 1 special education teacher disciplined by state after allegedly spanking student with ruler

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a special education teacher’s educator certificate for two years after she reportedly spanked a student with a ruler. The state issued the order of suspension on May 17. It will last until May 16, 2024. Barbara Lorraine Cherry was teaching at Theodore […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

40+ new jobs coming to Georgetown County with distribution center

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 40 new jobs are coming to Georgetown County with a $7.4 million distribution center for WingIts. “South Carolina has enjoyed record-breaking economic growth over the last few years, and today’s announcement furthers that momentum,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This $7.4 million investment and more than 40 new jobs will make a significant impact in Georgetown County, and we are looking foward to a successful business partnership with WingIts for many years to come.”
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Classroom Champions: Students need suitcases for annual trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re called the “Glamorous Gator Girls” also known as G3. They were founded in 2018 by Bridgette Hickman and Ericka Parker to empower the fourth and fifth grade girls at Sanders-Clyde Creative Arts School in downtown Charleston. This Title one school hopes that...
CHARLESTON, SC
#Scholarships#Clemson University#College#Highschool#Timberland High School#Berkeley Electric#Claflin University#Usc
WCBD Count on 2

Report finds more than 3,400 teacher vacancies in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An educator advocacy group found there are thousands of teacher vacancies in South Carolina. Volunteers with the nonprofit, SC for Ed, added up publicly available school district job postings and found there were 3,410 teacher vacancies throughout the state as of this past weekend. According to Steve Nuzum, the Research Director […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County Recognized For Employing People With Disabilities

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County government has received two top awards in connection to its unique programs that employ people with disabilities. The Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities named the county the “2020-2021 Large Employer of the Year.” In addition, the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment for People with Disabilities named the county “Employer of the […] The post Berkeley County Recognized For Employing People With Disabilities appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CCSD guidance counselor suspended for failing to report abuse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a Charleston County School District (CCSD) guidance counselor for failing to report alleged sexual abuse of a student. According to the State Board, Dana Grow was a guidance counselor at Moultrie Middle School in 2020 when...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Workers discuss future of Liberty Steel's Georgetown facility

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The United Steelworkers (USW) of Local 7898 addressed the future of Liberty Steel’s Georgetown facility during a news conference at the local union hall on Monday, May 23. The USW says it strongly supports Liberty’s appeal to the Georgetown Board of Zoning to allow...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

New Bishop of Charleston shares vision for the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first Black man to serve as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston has officially been ordained. Jacques Fabre-Jeune was announced as the new bishop on Feb. 22 and was ordained and installed on May 13. He is the first Black bishop in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

New South Carolina law opens iconic fish to anglers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thanks to a new South Carolina law, anglers on the coast may now catch red snapper. The South Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that allows for year-round harvest of up to two red snapper per person per day with a minimum size of 20 inches total length in state waters.
HOBBIES
The Post and Courier

Charleston renews homeless outreach center lease while planning new space

A Charleston homeless outreach center that was centered in controversy earlier this year may soon have a permanent home. The outreach hub, formerly called the Navigation Center and now referred to as the HOPE Center, is located at 529 Meeting St. under a month-to-month lease. City Council on May 24 unanimously approved an extension on the lease at the property for one year.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Middleton enters Charleston mayoral race

“Creating opportunities and public service is at my core.”. In his sophomore year at Burke High School, Clay Middleton shadowed then-Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr., who asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up. “I said I want to be sitting right where you are, sir,” Middleton said with a chuckle. “I have not been planning this since then, but I have not arrived at this decision lightly.”
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com

