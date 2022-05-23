Pictured: Marquisha Johnson, a senior at Timberland High School in St. Stephen, S.C. (Credit: Marquita Johnson)

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. – Paying for college will be a little easier for one Berkeley County high school senior.

During senior night at Timberland High School last week, the principal read out the many scholarships soon-to-be graduate Marquisha Johnson received.

With every scholarship named, her classmates applauded her achievements.

Some of the scholarships came from Berkeley Electric, Russellville High School Class of 1961, Clemson University, Claflin University, University of South Carolina, Charleston Southern University, etc.

Altogether, Johnson racked up approximately $551,000 in scholarships but reportedly plans to attend the University of South Carolina.

Throughout high school, she’s been involved in athletics, school band and teacher cadet.

According to USC ‘s website, for in-state residents, tuition is currently $26,822 for the 2021-2022 school year. More than 97 percent of freshmen attending the university receive scholarships and financial aid.

The post VIDEO: Timberland High Senior Awarded $551K In Scholarships appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .