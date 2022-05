TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Come home to the 812! That is what organizers of Terre Haute Day want you to do. Terre Haute Day is an annual celebration of black history and excellence. It coincides with Juneteenth. That's June 19, which is the official day slavery ended in the United States. It was on that day in 1865 slaves in Texas were finally told they were free. This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

